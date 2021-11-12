COVID-19 Update, Nov. 11, 2021 — Two Weeks COVID-Free for Wilton Schools; 88% of Residents Aged 12-65 are Fully Vaccinated

Since GOOD Morning Wilton‘s last COVID-19 Update on Sept. 27, Wilton’s case numbers have dropped significantly. In that report, we noted that there had been nine new one-day cases on Sept. 23, contributing to a total of 67 cases that month — the highest it had been since April and the end of the pandemic’s second wave. In comparison, there have only been three new cases reported this week, and Wilton is safely in the “grey” risk area on Connecticut’s 14-Day Average Daily Case Rate map (see above) as of Thursday, Nov. 11.

What’s more, Wilton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith announced Thursday that there have been no new COVID-positive cases in the school community for the second straight week in a row. There are eight students across the district that are quarantining due to close contact with a COVID-positive person.

Town officials credit the town’s high vaccination rate as being one primary reason for Wilton’s low case rate. As of Nov. 10, the vaccinations by age group show extremely high adherence rates. In fact, of the residents who’ve been eligible to receive the vaccine since May (age 12 and above), 95.3% have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 88.11% are fully protected.

The State Department of Public Health (DPH) has not begun to release vaccination rates for children ages 5-11 as it has only just begun collecting the data since Nov. 2 when the rollout of the vaccine to that age group started. The CT-DPH releases vaccination data once a week on Thursdays and said it would start making statistics on 5-11-year-olds available next Thursday, Nov. 18.

Statewide hospitalizations have increased above 200 again, and positivity numbers have ticked up a bit, with a 2.42% daily positivity rate (which is still low, but the state had dropped below 2.0% several times in late October and early November). Striking a somber note, the state recorded its 8,800th COVID-related death on Thursday.