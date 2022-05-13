ELECTION 2022 — 26th State Senate: Democrats Unanimously Endorse Wilton’s Ceci Maher

This spring before campaign season starts in earnest, GOOD Morning Wilton will run election stories and submissions from candidates on Fridays. Materials can be submitted via email to editor@goodmorningwilton.com or through the “Submit a Story” link on every webpage at GOODMorningWilton.com.

Democratic delegates from Darien, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton unanimously endorsed Ceci Maher as the party’s candidate for State Senate in the 26th District. Maher, the former executive director of Sandy Hook Promise and Person-to-Person, is a first-time candidate for statewide office.

She is running for the State Senate seat previously held by Will Haskell, who announced in January he would not seek re-election. Haskell endorsed Maher’s candidacy in April.

Maher, a longtime Wilton resident and Stamford native, was nominated by Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and seconded by Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton. Both pointed to Maher’s extensive experience leading non-profit organizations, values that align with the majority of voters, and ability to deliver results. She is best prepared to build on the economic and social progress underway in Connecticut.

“Ceci can bring people together for the betterment of our district,” said Marconi. “I know she will work hard to create greater gun control. She will work hard for improvements in transportation. She will connect the dots between technology and healthcare, making sure everyone has access to the healthcare they deserve. And most importantly, we could not ask for a better candidate to protect the rights of all women and their right to choose forever.”

In her speech seconding the nomination, Pemberton emphasized, “Ceci will not waiver on sensible gun control. She will not waiver on supporting a woman’s right to choose. Ceci has the passion, intellect and energy, and sense of purpose to represent the 26th District. When she speaks, people listen, and more importantly, she listens when people speak — and that is rare.”

Pemberton also highlighted Maher’s corporate and non-profit experience as well as her background as a licensed social worker: “She has the experience to tackle our most pressing needs and create effective solutions. Ceci is committed to moving our district forward and not looking back.”

Current State Senator in the 26th District Will Haskell was unable to attend the convention, but in a surprise recorded message, told the crowd, “If you have had a conversation with Ceci, you have noticed her natural warmth, her empathy, her compassion. That compassion has driven Ceci to serve others her whole life. We know Ceci is ready to serve because she has spent a lifetime serving our community. She is stepping up to make Connecticut a better place to live.” He closed his comments by cautioning, “We can’t go backward, and Ceci is the only candidate in this race that can move us all forward.”

Maher graciously accepted the nomination, pledging to run an energized campaign throughout the district focusing on the needs of residents. “I know what it’s like to stay up at night worried about my kids’ future, and to juggle bills,” said Maher. “I know that the best way to find solutions is to work together. In my life, I’ve faced tough moments, like we all have. That’s why I went to work, bringing people together to find real solutions to the problems everyday people are facing. We have an opportunity to come together and create change for Connecticut.” She closed her remarks by stating that she was honored and excited to get out and hear from all those in the 26th District.