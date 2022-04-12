FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Haskell Promotes Sales Tax-Free Holiday

State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) stopped by two Wilton stores (B-Chic and Open House) on Monday, April 11 to promote the sales-tax-free week that began on Sunday, April 10, and will continue through Saturday, April 16. Under the sales tax holiday, clothing and shoes valued at under $100 are exempt from Connecticut’s 6.35% sales tax.

Tiger Cub Scouts Build for the Birds

The Wilton Pack 22 Tiger Cub Scouts, consisting of first-grade Miller-Driscoll Elementary School students, built Blue Bird birdhouses for their community. They did an amazing job and were able to make enough to donate one to the Miller Driscoll Outdoor Learning Center, one to Our Lady of Fatima Church, and five to the Aspetuck Land Trust, a non-profit organization that preserves and conserves open land.

Anaya Uttamchandani Elected Ms President Wilton



Ms President US, Inc. is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to motivating and preparing girls in fourth through eighth grades to aim for the highest civic leadership positions. After eight workshop-style sessions over the past six months, the Ms President US candidates from six towns around Fairfield County took to the Ridgefield Playhouse stage on Sunday, Mar. 27 and vied to become the next Ms President US of their towns.

Among them, Anaya Uttamchandani emerged victorious after a highly-contested election and was elected Ms President US Wilton, on a platform that championed diversity and inclusion.

The various students had a wide range of campaign platforms including increasing bike lanes and cycling safety, utilizing the arts in addressing mental health needs, promoting the power of vegetarianism, and many more. Girls running a campaign found the best way to present their research, speak on their topic, and display why they should be the next Ms President US of their town.

Former Ms President US Ridgefield, fourth-year mentor and high school senior Hersha Chauhan kicked off the event by introducing the host, award-winning comedian Christine O’Leary. Laura Smits, President of the CT League of Women’s Voters was also in attendance and shared the historical struggle for women’s suffrage and equality. In addition, many local elected officials were in attendance, in person and via Zoom, among them: State Sen. Julie Kushner; State Rep. Aimee Berger Girvalo; Ms President Board Chair and Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi; Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling; Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett; Wilton Selectwoman Kim Healy; former State Sen. and Ms President Board member Toni Boucher; Ridgefield Registrar of Voters and Ms President Board member Wayne Floegel; and former First Selectwoman of Darien Jayme Stevenson.

The event was free and open to the public, and had more than 250 people in attendance and another 230 watching via Zoom.

The other Ms President US winners included Aiza Lateef (Danbury) promoting extracurriculars for children with disabilities; Kaia Chiarella (Gilbert, AZ) who ran on a platform about special needs inclusion in education; Gopika Sheth (Hamden) who was elected on her vegetarianism and climate change prevention platform; Juliet Centeno (Norwalk) who advocated for menstrual equity; and Valentina McManus (Ridgefield) who ran on a campaign of allergy awareness and equality in school lunches.

The elected Ms President US winners will be attending various events in their towns, enjoying speaking engagements, and pursuing their platforms.

Children’s Day School of Wilton Parents Organize “Planting for Peace” Event For Ukraine

The entrance sign of the Children’s Day School of Wilton (CDSW) on Ridgefield Rd./Rte. 33 was the location of a small but meaningful event recently to raise awareness and funds supporting Ukraine in its citizens’ fight for survival. Organized by parents Katie Nelson and Jessica Brand, the “Seeds for Peace” event brought CDSW families together on a brisk morning where snack-fortified kids took dixie cups of pollinator-friendly seeds and distributed them on two prepared areas, which will eventually be in full bloom with echinacea, butterfly milkweed, and other wildflowers.

“The activity was symbolic of planting seeds for a brighter future,” Nelson said. “We hope, in history class, these kids will be learning about an independent, democratic Ukraine.” While the mini-meadows were planted, the event raised money that will be donated to UNICEF, an organization helping children and families in eastern Ukraine. Anyone who wishes to donate may do so at the CDSW Venmo — username @cdswpreschool.