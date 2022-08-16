GOOD Home: Basement Flooding — Causes, What to Do and How to Prevent [SPONSORED]

sponsored post

Basements are a common area prone to flooding. It’s so common that it can occur without warning. Flooding is often seen during periods of heavy rains or melting snow in the spring, but it can happen at any time. There are various factors that cause basement flooding. Identifying the cause of a flooded basement can help you take the necessary steps to solve the issue and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Basement Flooding Causes

There are many possible causes of basement flooding. Some of the most common include:

The house was built in an unsuitable location. A surface drainage system can be steered toward your home if your home's lot grading is poorly designed. If this is the case, consider reshaping your yard, so that rain or stormwater flows away from your home.

A surface drainage system can be steered toward your home if your home’s lot grading is poorly designed. If this is the case, consider reshaping your yard, so that rain or stormwater flows away from your home. The walls and floor are not properly sealed. During home construction or remodeling, the basement floor and walls must be protected with a sealant to avoid water leakage and flooding. Inspect your basement’s walls and flooring regularly. Seal any cracks or openings you find.

The gutter system is clogged. Gutters and downspouts can become blocked by debris and overflow with water. The excess water can seep through soil near your home's foundation, exposing your basement to water. Clean and inspect your gutter system at least once a year to ensure proper water flow.

Gutters and downspouts can become blocked by debris and overflow with water. The excess water can seep through soil near your home’s foundation, exposing your basement to water. Clean and inspect your gutter system at least once a year to ensure proper water flow. A sewer backup has occurred. A sewer system can sometimes become overwhelmed with black water or stormwater. As a result, harmful water can invade your home through toilets, sinks, or floor drains. Install backwater valves to stop backflows on the sanitary sewer line.

The sump pump has failed. Sump pumps safeguard your basement against water. They should be regularly inspected, cleaned, and tested to lessen the chance of a broken sump pump.

Heavy rainfall. Excess water from heavy rains can quickly collect in basements. The water can seep into cracks or openings around windows and doors, causing basement flooding.

Excess water from heavy rains can quickly collect in basements. The water can seep into cracks or openings around windows and doors, causing basement flooding. Plumbing leaks. A leaky pipe under your basement can eventually result in water entering your basement and causing a flood.

What to Do When Your Basement Floods

A basement flood can be a health and safety risk to you and your family. Here are tips to keep in mind if you suddenly find water in your basement.

Make sure all electrical equipment in your basement is off and unplugged. This reduces the risk of electrocution or other electrical injuries. Try to remove any standing water, if possible. This can protect your home and belongings from further damage.

Avoid entering the flooded area as the water might be contaminated with sewage or other toxic substances. Wear protective gear such as rubber boots and gloves if you must enter the flooded area.

Contact your insurance company as soon as possible. Many policies cover flood damage, so you’ll want to start the claims process immediately.

Water in your basement can damage walls and floors, affect carpeting, ruin furniture and create mold.

See if there is any evidence of a leak or other problem that might be causing the flooding. Contact a professional if the source isn’t apparent.

Try to dry out the basement as much as possible. Open windows and doors to allow air circulation. If you have a dehumidifier, use it to help remove moisture from the air.

Flood Prevention Tips

To mitigate basement flooding damage and prevent future flooding issues, here are some steps to take:

Check and repair your sump pump regularly. Install backwater valves to prevent water from entering your home through drainpipes during heavy rainstorms. Clean out your gutters and downspouts regularly. Ensure that your basement is properly waterproofed

With proper maintenance and care, you can reduce the risk of basement flooding and keep your home safe and protected.

