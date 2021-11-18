Local Husband & Wife Team Fall in Love with Entrepreneurship, Open Wilton-Based PuroClean [SPONSORED]

sponsored content

Local entrepreneurs and husband-and-wife duo Alejandro and Jennifer Restrepo have opened PuroClean of Wilton — Ridgefield. The south Wilton location (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204) now provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to their Fairfield County community. As the newly designated “Paramedics of Property Damage,” the Restrepos will lead a team of highly trained, certified technicians in providing property restoration and remediation services across Southwest Connecticut. PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield is a Hispanic-owned business that is now available for service calls around the clock.

“As a former property claims adjuster, I have been familiar with PuroClean for quite some time, and I have always been impressed by the company’s quality of work, as well as the PuroClean team’s dedication to serving their clients,” said Alejandro Restrepo. “My wife and I have always dreamed of starting a business for ourselves, and we are hopeful our services will provide peace of mind to our neighbors as they deal with damage from floods, fire, severe weather, or other situations that arise unexpectedly.”

Alejandro joins PuroClean with more than 13 years of experience in the property-casualty insurance industry, working in property claims adjustments. A Colombian native, he moved to the United States as a child, growing up in a bilingual household. He began his career in Greenwich as a client manager for Bank of America. After six years in that position, he co-founded a real estate development company, working as a general contractor. He later joined Travelers Insurance, working as a property claims adjuster and then a claim manager for Travelers National Catastrophe Team, traveling across the country assessing weather-related losses in response to some of the nation’s most devastating weather events.

Prior to joining her husband in their new PuroClean endeavor, Jennifer spent 14 years working in elementary education and a period of time at a local hedge fund. She has held teaching positions at elementary schools in New York, Florida, and Connecticut, and is currently a teacher within the Fairfield Public School system.

“We are proud to welcome yet another family business onboard with PuroClean, and we know the service mindset that is guiding the Restrepos will make them successful in this next endeavor, as they work together with members of their local community to truly make an impact,” said Steve White, President, and COO of PuroClean.

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network of over 360 offices.

For more information about PuroClean of Wilton — Ridgefield, please call 475.277.2400, email Alejandro Restrepo, Jennifer Restrepo or visit PuroClean of Wilton — Ridgefield online. PuroClean of Wilton — Ridgefield serves Fairfield County and Northeastern Westchester County, among other locations.