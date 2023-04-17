Wilton resident Kate Aufiero is bringing comprehensive travel services to Wilton. As a mom, she understands the importance of crafting a vacation that everyone in the family will enjoy. From Disney vacations to all-inclusive resorts, European adventures, cruises and more, she is excited to bring her organizational and planning skills to local residents.

Aufiero has joined Travelmation LLC, which works with hundreds of suppliers, many of them preferred, and she therefore can book practically any destination. She is also a luxury certified advisor, specializing in exclusive and luxury experiences. And if her clients are not quite sure where they would like to go, she will make suggestions.

“I love planning my own family vacations… I love the details and I am excited to help others do just that. Planning a trip such as Disney, for example, can be very time consuming and often overwhelming with many details and options. My passion is to help families craft a vacation that everyone will enjoy and take on the details for them.”

Aufiero’s services are 100% free to her clients, as the vendors she works with pay for her work. Recently, she booked a family’s spring break in 2024 to a beautiful Caribbean island and all-inclusive resort offering luxury accommodations and dining for the parents and endless activities for the kids.

Aufiero approaches each client with care and likes to have a consultation with them, either by Zoom, phone or in person, to ensure she is providing the support they need at the start of the process. Anyone interested in contacting her can visit her Instagram or website, or email her directly.

She is excited to bring her love of planning and details to the Wilton community and help families create unforgettable vacations.