Join the Wilton Singers for a festive celebration of winter and a fun way to make music with the Wilton community. All are welcome to attend!

The concert will feature highlights from the Wilton Singers’ sold out “Holiday Feast” concert as well as guest student singers from Cider Mill and Middlebrook Schools.

Tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $5 per person or $20 per family (cash or PayPal accepted).

All donations go directly to the Wilton Singers’ scholarship fund for graduating Wilton High School seniors.

Learn more at on the Wilton Singers online.