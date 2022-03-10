11th Annual Reading Rocks! 2022 Raises $43,000+ for WEF and Wilton Schools

The annual Wilton Education Foundation fundraiser “Reading Rocks!” had a successful 2022 effort, raising $43,467 for the non-profit to benefit Wilton Public Schools. Since its inception 11 years ago, Reading Rocks! has raised over $448,000.

Reading Rocks! kicked off with Dress Like a Rockstar Day at Miller-Driscoll and Cider Mill schools on Jan. 28. This year, participation incorporated students at other Wilton schools as well, including a special performance by the Middlebrook Rockestra as well as video submissions from several elementary and middle-schoolers who have participated in Reading Rocks! in past years.

Highlights also included special readings to mark World Read Aloud Day on Feb. 3, by Kelly Bennett, author of Norman: One Amazing Goldfish! and Constance Lombardo, author of Mr. Puffball: Stunt Cat to the Stars.

Over the years, funds raised by Reading Rocks! have funded innovative initiatives and projects, and 2022 will enable the Wilton Education Foundation to continue to make a tangible impact.

“The Wilton Education Foundation (WEF) supports imaginative, inspiring, and innovative initiatives that enhance the learning experience of Wilton Public Schools’ students and supports the professional growth of our teachers,” WEF Co-Chair Jim Kineon said.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Miller-Driscoll School and Cider Mill School communities through Reading Rocks!, our biggest fundraiser of the year, we are able to award grants that continue to keep us on the cutting edge of education. We most recently granted $49,000 to expand the materials and opportunities in the Library Learning Commons Makerspaces & Innovation Studios at all four public schools in Wilton,” WEF Co-Chair Jen Carvajal, added. “This was an incredible opportunity with a broad reach, and we are excited to see its implementation.”

WEF officials also extended thanks to the Reading Rocks! co-chairs, administrative support at both schools, and the Stroup family for continuing to support Reading Rocks! over the years.

Organizers also announced winning program participants. Recognition and prizes for the highest participation went to Cider Mill’s Kent House and Miller-Driscoll’s second grade. First-grader Davis Janey raised over $3,300, far exceeding all other Reading Rocks! participants across both schools.

The grand prize iPad went to Andrew Bravi in Mr. Schwartz’s fourth-grade class. “I really love reading and I think Reading Rocks! is a great fundraiser. I appreciate the iPad and was so excited when I heard that I won it,” Bravi said.