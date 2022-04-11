The Wilton Woman’s Club was pleased to host a crowd of approximately 150 appreciative attendees at its 13th Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser held last Thursday, April 7.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the club returned to Rolling Hills Country Club to enjoy its signature Wilton event that traditionally ushers in spring, and brings people together for a worthy cause.

The WWC partnered with Nordstrom at the SoNo Collection as its partner for this year’s fashion show. Guests enjoyed a delicious meal while seeing designs from the store and checking out spring styles modeled by members of the club. In addition, there was a prize drawing for donated packages. The event raised funds to benefit The Friends of Ambler Farm.

Each year, the Wilton Woman’s Club selects local non-profits as the beneficiary for the annual event. Last fall, the WWC Philanthropy Committee co-chairs Kathy Poirier and Donna Peterson led the review of numerous local organizations that provided essential services to the Wilton community during the pandemic and which also depend on private funds. The Friends of Ambler Farm was selected based on the significant benefit Ambler Farm provided to the entire community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the major financial difficulties the Farm faced as a result.

Please visit www.amblerfarm.org to learn more about everything the Farm has to offer. Ambler Farm is a self-sustaining, unique and beautiful asset to Wilton. The mission of The Friends of Ambler Farm is to cultivate an appreciation and respect for our land, heritage, animals and each other through immersive programs, community events and sustainable farming. Ambler envisions a community where we live harmoniously with our environment, build character and connection, and provide a place for happy and healthy gatherings. All contributions are still welcome at https://www.wiltonwomansclub.com/2022-fundraiser-donate.

The WWC wished to thank the generous 2022 Fashion Show Fundraiser Sponsors: Merit Financial Advisors, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, a member of the Waveny LifeCare Network, Fairfield County Bank, Gregory and Adams, P.C., and GOOD Morning Wilton.

The Wilton Woman’s Club was founded in 1966 by a group of women led by Betty Sternad, who had a vision for serving people and groups in Wilton and the surrounding communities, by giving back through philanthropy, education and strengthening the bonds between women. Visit the Wilton Woman’s Club website for more information.