30 College-Bound Athletes in Wilton High School Class of 2021

This year, Wilton High School’s Class of 2021 will graduate 30 seniors headed to play competitive sports in college. Thursday, athletic director Chris MacDougal and assistant Lynne Prescott gathered those scholar-athletes at Lilly Field for a photo op.

Pictured above are the WHS seniors headed to Division 2 and 3 colleges:

Back row (L-R): Ryan Witty, Soccer, Colby-Sawyer College; Nathan Bennett, Soccer, New York University; Owen Lillis, Soccer, St. Lawrence University; Rahul Vallabhajosula, Tennis, Hobart & William Smith Colleges. Second Row from the top (L-R): Sam Strazza, Baseball, Union College; Brian Cipri, Football, Stonehill College; Christian Theoharides, Football, Franklin & Marshall College; Jack Meyers, Track & Field, Claremont McKenna College. Second row from the bottom (L-R): Will Jarvie, Tennis, Allegheny College; Chris Jones, Baseball, Elmira College; Luca Wentzel, Baseball, Florida Tech; Will Hughes, Lacrosse, Union College; Kevin Hu, Swim and Dive, Case Western Reserve University. Front row (L-R): Olivia Crisafulli, Swim and Dive, Colorado College; Kira Howard, Lacrosse, US Coast Guard Academy; Erin McMorris, Lacrosse, Catholic University; Katie McMorris, Lacrosse, Oberlin College; Emma Caldwell, Tennis, Swanee, The University of the South; Ashley Carbonier, Soccer, Gettysburg College; Alexa Michael, Track & Field, College of Wooster. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

WHS seniors headed to Division 1 colleges

Back row (L-R): Davis Cote, Track & Field/Cross Country, University of Vermont; Matthew Gulbin, Football, Wake Forest University; Michael Coffey, Football, Sacred Heart University. Middle row (L-R): Anthony Passinitti, Baseball, Quinnipiac College; Rory Hess, Swimming, College of the Holy Cross. Front row (L-R): Chloe Funtleyder, Track & Field, Sacred Heart University; Shelby Dejana, Track & Field, Lehigh University; Michelle Prario, Field Hockey, Boston University. Not pictured: Olivia Magazino, Rowing, University of San Diego; Wooder Thoby, University of Hartford, Track & Field. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Pictured above is Kira Howard, who will play lacrosse for the US Coast Guard Academy. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)