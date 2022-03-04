A Better Chance of Wilton Celebrates 25 Years of Success

A Better Chance of Wilton (ABC) will celebrate 25 years as a high school community-sponsored program on Sunday, April 10 with a festive party at the Carriage House at Ambler Farm. The festivities recognize the communal successes of ABC’s historic 53 scholars and the town’s cultural growth from their diversity and enthusiasm.

As one of only 22 national community-sponsored programs, ABC Wilton has graduated 53 scholars who have attended college and embarked on careers in technology, business, finance and social services.

ABC’s mission is to invite academically talented high school students from underserved communities to live in town and attend Wilton High School. The program provides guidance and daily support for the participants, who are joined by Wilton host families on the weekend.

“The education is the main thing but a large part is the experience,” Monei Walker, a past scholar of ABC Wilton, recalled. “I came to meet people, make connections… It’s a family here.”

The program relies exclusively on private donations and fundraising events within the community, with all of the monies raised supporting the program’s efforts. The program benefits from having the full backing of the Wilton High School administration, the Board of Education and the town itself. However, a critical element of support that fosters success is the involvement of ABC volunteers: a working Board of Directors, host families, drivers, college coaches and scholar advocates.

The community is invited to attend the 25th-anniversary event at the Carriage House at Ambler Farm on Sunday, April 10 to celebrate and acknowledge this special Wilton program. Organizers hope residents will consider supporting ABC Wilton by participating in one of many sponsorship levels available. Registration is possible online.

The Board of Directors have expressed their gratitude for generous donations of current sponsors:

Summa Cum Laude

Jennifer and Max Gabrielson

Christine and Chris Granetz

Shames Family Foundation

Magna Cum Laude level

Bankwell

Meg and Rob Campbell

Nick and Lisa Chong

Fairfield County Bank

Gregory & Adams, LLC

Lynne Murphy Homes

Millstone Farmstead, LLC

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so via the ABC Wilton website. For more information, contact Shannon Benedek via email or by calling 203.556.2946.