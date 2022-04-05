After 18 years of service to the Wilton community, Catherine O’Keefe, assistant principal at Cider Mill School, has announced her resignation from Wilton Public Schools, effective June 30, 2022.

O’Keefe served as the school’s assistant principal for the entire 18 years she’s worked in Wilton. Prior to that she was a teacher and instructional leader for New Canaan Public Schools.

The announcement was made in a press release issued by Maria Coleman, the director of Human Resources and General Administration for the Wilton Public Schools. According to the relase, O’Keefe points to “the positive relationships she has developed with so many students and families” as what will be memorable about her time in the district. She also referred to her tiime supporting “the finest teachers [I’ve] has ever met,” as well as the creative work with efforts like Wilton Education Foundation’s “Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader?”

O’Keefe’s plans include sharing time with her family in Connecticut and Charleston, SC. The announcement says that she “also looks forward to pursuing new opportunities as an educator.”

The press release noted that concurrent with O’Keefe’s departure, the district has “solidified” other administrative shifts between Miller-Driscoll Elementary School (Pre-K to Grade 2) and Cider Mill (Grades 3-5), after several administrators temporarily changed building assignments this past year. Now, according to the release, the temporary role shifts have been made permanent:

Dr. Jeremy Cross: the former Miller-Driscoll assistant principal will now be a full-time assistant principal at Cider Mill

the former Miller-Driscoll assistant principal will now be a full-time assistant principal at Cider Mill Bernadette Hess : the former Miller-Driscoll Early Learning Center (Pre-K) preschool coordinator will now be a full-time Miller-Driscoll assistant principal

: the former (Pre-K) preschool coordinator will now be a full-time Miller-Driscoll assistant principal Lauren Bird: the former Cider Mill assistant principal will now be a part-time Miller-Driscoll assistant principal.

In addition, O’Keefe’s resignation will now leave a vacancy at Cider Mill for another assistant principal. Coleman’s release said the job opening “will be posted this week.”