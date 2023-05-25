Celebrate June on the farm at Ambler Farm‘s “Taste on the Farm” event. A combination of a delicious farm-to-table foodie experience and Ambler Farm’s outdoor Red Barn Music series, the event on Saturday evening, June 3 will let guests enjoy all Ambler has to offer with all the senses satisfied.

Stroll the property with bites and beverages in hand, explore the gardens, say hello to Ambler Farm’s resident furry and feathered friends, and enjoy live music from great local bands. The delicious and memorable evening comes complete with a sunset in the field in front of the iconic Red Barn.

Taste, Sip and Stroll: the evening offers:

Garden-inspired bites from local restaurants, and artisans

Farmstead cheeses and charcuterie

Summer sippers (curated wine pours, craft beer, and mocktails from local beverage producers)

Tunes from local musicians “Mr. Know It All” and “Hannah Jane,” plus a silent auction (Tastes and Sips, Tractor Naming Rights, Sunset Tractor Adventure)

Taste on the Farm will be held Saturday, June 3 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per member and $80 per non-member. Visit the Ambler Farm website for the menu link and to purchase tickets.

Restaurants

Ambler Farm has invited several participating restaurants, food artisans and other partners who will serve a varied, delicious menu:

Little Pub

Springtime Bruschetta : mozzarella, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, capers, red onion, and basil with toast points

: mozzarella, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, capers, red onion, and basil with toast points Little Pub Hummus: homemade with crudités and tortilla chips

Graze & Co

Manchego and Membrillo

and Membrillo Brie and Strawberry Guava Jam

Press Burger

The Farmer’s Dog: smoky vegan carrot, with fresh pickled onion and house dill aioli

Barcelona

Verduras Paella : snap peas, Spanish onions, green garlic, asparagus, Ambler Farm radishes

: snap peas, Spanish onions, green garlic, asparagus, Ambler Farm radishes Charcuterie and Cheese: Serano, fuet, chorizo picante, Manchego, drunken goat

bartaco

Tuna Poke Tostada : raw tuna, onions, poke dressing, avocado, sesame seeds, fried ginger

: raw tuna, onions, poke dressing, avocado, sesame seeds, fried ginger bartaco green juice: spinach, pineapple, mango, lime

Tony Pizza Napolitano

Cheese pizza: Ricotta, Hot Honey, and Ambler Farm Arugula

Rebel Daughter Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Walnut

Churro

Oat of Control

Fluffernutter Forever

Beverage Providers

Seir Hill American Mocktails

Biscane Dark and Stormy : Biscane non-alcoholic rum, Regatta ginger beer, splash of lime

: Biscane non-alcoholic rum, Regatta ginger beer, splash of lime Durangold Margarita: Durangold non-alcoholic tequila, Agalima organic margarita mix, Sur La Table margarita salt

Berlinetta Brewing Co.

Velvet Pilsner

Total Wine & More

Curated Summer sippers