Celebrate June on the farm at Ambler Farm‘s “Taste on the Farm” event. A combination of a delicious farm-to-table foodie experience and Ambler Farm’s outdoor Red Barn Music series, the event on Saturday evening, June 3 will let guests enjoy all Ambler has to offer with all the senses satisfied.
Stroll the property with bites and beverages in hand, explore the gardens, say hello to Ambler Farm’s resident furry and feathered friends, and enjoy live music from great local bands. The delicious and memorable evening comes complete with a sunset in the field in front of the iconic Red Barn.
Taste, Sip and Stroll: the evening offers:
- Garden-inspired bites from local restaurants, and artisans
- Farmstead cheeses and charcuterie
- Summer sippers (curated wine pours, craft beer, and mocktails from local beverage producers)
- Tunes from local musicians “Mr. Know It All” and “Hannah Jane,” plus a silent auction (Tastes and Sips, Tractor Naming Rights, Sunset Tractor Adventure)
Taste on the Farm will be held Saturday, June 3 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per member and $80 per non-member. Visit the Ambler Farm website for the menu link and to purchase tickets.
Restaurants
Ambler Farm has invited several participating restaurants, food artisans and other partners who will serve a varied, delicious menu:
Little Pub
- Springtime Bruschetta: mozzarella, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, capers, red onion, and basil with toast points
- Little Pub Hummus: homemade with crudités and tortilla chips
Graze & Co
- Manchego and Membrillo
- Brie and Strawberry Guava Jam
Press Burger
- The Farmer’s Dog: smoky vegan carrot, with fresh pickled onion and house dill aioli
Barcelona
- Verduras Paella: snap peas, Spanish onions, green garlic, asparagus, Ambler Farm radishes
- Charcuterie and Cheese: Serano, fuet, chorizo picante, Manchego, drunken goat
bartaco
- Tuna Poke Tostada: raw tuna, onions, poke dressing, avocado, sesame seeds, fried ginger
- bartaco green juice: spinach, pineapple, mango, lime
Tony Pizza Napolitano
- Cheese pizza: Ricotta, Hot Honey, and Ambler Farm Arugula
Rebel Daughter Cookies
- Chocolate Chunk Walnut
- Churro
- Oat of Control
- Fluffernutter Forever
Beverage Providers
Seir Hill American Mocktails
- Biscane Dark and Stormy: Biscane non-alcoholic rum, Regatta ginger beer, splash of lime
- Durangold Margarita: Durangold non-alcoholic tequila, Agalima organic margarita mix, Sur La Table margarita salt
Berlinetta Brewing Co.
- Velvet Pilsner
Total Wine & More
- Curated Summer sippers