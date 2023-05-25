Celebrate June on the farm at Ambler Farm‘s “Taste on the Farm” event. A combination of a delicious farm-to-table foodie experience and Ambler Farm’s outdoor Red Barn Music series, the event on Saturday evening, June 3 will let guests enjoy all Ambler has to offer with all the senses satisfied.

Stroll the property with bites and beverages in hand, explore the gardens, say hello to Ambler Farm’s resident furry and feathered friends, and enjoy live music from great local bands. The delicious and memorable evening comes complete with a sunset in the field in front of the iconic Red Barn.

YouTube video

Taste, Sip and Stroll: the evening offers:

  • Garden-inspired bites from local restaurants, and artisans 
  • Farmstead cheeses and charcuterie
  • Summer sippers (curated wine pours, craft beer, and mocktails from local beverage producers)
  • Tunes from local musicians “Mr. Know It All” and “Hannah Jane,” plus a silent auction (Tastes and Sips, Tractor Naming Rights, Sunset Tractor Adventure)

Taste on the Farm will be held Saturday, June 3 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per member and $80 per non-member. Visit the Ambler Farm website for the menu link and to purchase tickets.

Restaurants

Ambler Farm has invited several participating restaurants, food artisans and other partners who will serve a varied, delicious menu:

Little Pub

  • Springtime Bruschetta: mozzarella, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, capers, red onion, and basil with toast points
  • Little Pub Hummus: homemade with crudités and tortilla chips

Graze & Co

  • Manchego and Membrillo
  • Brie and Strawberry Guava Jam

Press Burger

  • The Farmer’s Dog: smoky vegan carrot, with fresh pickled onion and house dill aioli

Barcelona

  • Verduras Paella: snap peas, Spanish onions, green garlic, asparagus, Ambler Farm radishes
  • Charcuterie and Cheese: Serano, fuet, chorizo picante, Manchego, drunken goat 

bartaco

  • Tuna Poke Tostada: raw tuna, onions, poke dressing, avocado, sesame seeds, fried ginger
  • bartaco green juice: spinach, pineapple, mango, lime

Tony Pizza Napolitano

  • Cheese pizza: Ricotta, Hot Honey, and Ambler Farm Arugula 

Rebel Daughter Cookies

  • Chocolate Chunk Walnut
  • Churro
  • Oat of Control 
  • Fluffernutter Forever

Beverage Providers

Seir Hill American Mocktails

  • Biscane Dark and Stormy: Biscane non-alcoholic rum, Regatta ginger beer, splash of lime
  • Durangold Margarita: Durangold non-alcoholic tequila, Agalima organic margarita mix, Sur La Table margarita salt

Berlinetta Brewing Co. 

  • Velvet Pilsner

Total Wine & More

  • Curated Summer sippers

Leave a comment

IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.