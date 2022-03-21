The following letter was submitted for publication by the executive officers of the Wilton Board of Education.

To the Editor:

On Feb. 17, 2022, the Board of Education unanimously approved the Wilton 2022-2023 public school budget. The approval process was rigorous and comprehensive. Following the Superintendent’s public proposal on Jan. 20, the board held three budget workshops with our business manager focusing on each cost center, requested written responses for over 60 questions, deliberated at our Feb. 3 and 17 meetings, and discussed with the Board of Finance at a joint meeting on Feb. 10.

Wilton Public Schools are world-class and represent the best in our state and country. Maintaining and improving upon the excellence we as a community have come to expect and demand requires sustained investment and community support. The board and administration spent countless hours wrestling with how best to balance the needs and priorities of the schools while limiting the impact to taxpayers.

The current operating budget request of $87,112,862 represents a year-to-year increase of 2.72%. The current capital budget request of $458,202 represents an additional increase of 0.54% and we are hoping to bond the majority of the expenses which will further reduce the overall request. Similar to years past, our proposed request is the lowest of our neighboring comparative towns. Over the last seven years, our budget increase average stands at 1.13%.

A budget ultimately represents a set of choices as to how best to deliver on our mission, promises and values. The Board of Education’s proposed budget supports the overall program with particular focus on existing initiatives that address unfinished learning (the accelerated learning model), promote high academic attainment for all students, develop and implement the Portrait of a Graduate, and support the social and emotional needs of students. During the budget review process, the board learned of many worthy requests that were denied resulting in the original request of 2.99% rather than an increase of over 5%. Following board deliberations, the budget was further reduced to the current 2.72% — keeping the budget as low as possible while still allowing our schools to excel.

The Board of Finance is holding a public hearing on the Board Education proposed budget this Wednesday, Mar. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Middlebrook Auditorium. At the hearing, the Board of Education will present the current proposal and hear public comments. The following week the Board of Finance will decide whether to approve the budget as proposed or reduce the total amount. The Board of Finance proposal is then presented to the town and voted on at the Annual Town Meeting in May.

The Board of Education encourages citizen participation in this critical process and decision. Comments can be made in person at the March 23 public hearing. Written comments can be submitted by email.

Board of Education Executive Committee

Deborah Low, Chair

Ruth DeLuca, Vice Chair

Jennifer Lalor, Secretary