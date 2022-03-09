Be Our Guest! Wilton Children’s Theater Presents “Beauty and the Beast”

Wilton Children’s Theater will present its much-anticipated spring show, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast with a cast of 55 students between fourth and eighth grade who have been working hard to combine dialogue, music, and amazing choreography.

The show will run approximately two hours and is perfect for families and children.

The young actors have been expertly guided by director Maria McConville and producers Mandy Dugan and Tara Kovach. Ben McCormack has taken the helm as musical director and Wilber Escobar choreographed the intricate dance numbers that will dazzle audiences.

“We are thrilled to announce the directorial debut of Maria McConville. The expertise she has shared with our actors is sure to delight our audiences. Our exciting musical numbers and dancing will have you wanting to ‘be our guest’ all weekend,” Kovach said.

This “tale as old as time” tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Performances are Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 19 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m. in the Middlebrook School auditorium. Tickets are available at the door or at online

Have an aspiring actor interested in learning more? Registration for the WCT Summer Stage program for kids between third and 10th grades closes on Wednesday, March 24 at 5 p.m. More information about the summer programs can be found on the WCT website.