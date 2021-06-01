Beauty Bash to Benefit Circle of Care

On Thursday, June 10, 6-8 p.m. area women are invited to a free, community-wide Beauty Bash event, hosted by cosmetic dentist Dr. Mariya Malin of Wilton Smiles, to indulge in complimentary light bites, spirits, gifts, and more as they shop, sip, and mingle. Area boutiques, salons, restaurants, and other local businesses will donate their time and talent to put on this event.

Raffle prizes will be on display with all ticket sales benefiting Circle of Care. The COVID-safe event will take place both outside and inside of the Wilton Smiles dental office at 15 Old Ridgefield Rd. with a first-come, first-served online sign-up to maintain capacity guidelines.