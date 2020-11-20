Board of Selectmen Appoint 19 Residents To Serve on Town Boards and Commissions

Wilton has a number of boards, commissions and committees that serve the town on a volunteer basis. At the Nov. 17 Board of Selectmen meeting, the BoS made appointments (or re-appointments) for numerous positions:
- Building Inspectors Board of Appeals: Rachel Albanese
- Conservation Commission: Jackie Algon
- Conservation Commission Deer Committee: Matthew Ellenthal and Mike Russnok
- Council on Ethics: Miriam Sayegh
- Energy Commission: David Heiden, Richard Hubli and Rebecca Darst
- Fire Commission: Casey Healy, Terrie Schwartz and John Hall
- Historic District and Historic Property Commission: Jeff Bendremer and Peter Gaboriault
- Housing Committee: David Rintoul
- Police Commission: David Waters
- Wilton Investment Committee: Kenneth R. Hoffman
John Kelly and Bettye Ragognetti were appointed to the Housing Committee in an earlier vote on Oct. 20.
Ragognetti and Peg Koellmer were also recently named to the Commission on Social Services.
Despite the slate of appointments, the town is still seeking candidates for several remaining open positions on the:
- Building Inspectors Board of Appeals
- Conservation Commission
- Commission on Social Services
- Tree Committee
- Deer Committee
- Economic Development Commission
- Energy Commission
- Board of Assessment Appeals (an elected board)
- Zoning Board of Appeals (an elected board)
- Inland Wetlands Commission
Check the town website for details on the positions and instructions on how to apply. Candidates must be a registered voter in the Town of Wilton.