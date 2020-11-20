Board of Selectmen Appoint 19 Residents To Serve on Town Boards and Commissions

Wilton has a number of boards, commissions and committees that serve the town on a volunteer basis. At the Nov. 17 Board of Selectmen meeting, the BoS made appointments (or re-appointments) for numerous positions:

Building Inspectors Board of Appeals: Rachel Albanese

Conservation Commission: Jackie Algon

Conservation Commission Deer Committee: Matthew Ellenthal and Mike Russnok

and Council on Ethics: Miriam Sayegh

Energy Commission: David Heiden , Richard Hubli and Rebecca Darst

, and Fire Commission: Casey Healy , Terrie Schwartz and John Hall

, and Historic District and Historic Property Commission: Jeff Bendremer and Peter Gaboriault

and Housing Committee: David Rintoul

Police Commission: David Waters

Wilton Investment Committee: Kenneth R. Hoffman

John Kelly and Bettye Ragognetti were appointed to the Housing Committee in an earlier vote on Oct. 20.

Ragognetti and Peg Koellmer were also recently named to the Commission on Social Services.

Despite the slate of appointments, the town is still seeking candidates for several remaining open positions on the:

Building Inspectors Board of Appeals

Conservation Commission

Commission on Social Services

Tree Committee

Deer Committee

Economic Development Commission

Energy Commission

Board of Assessment Appeals (an elected board)

Zoning Board of Appeals (an elected board)

Inland Wetlands Commission

Check the town website for details on the positions and instructions on how to apply. Candidates must be a registered voter in the Town of Wilton.