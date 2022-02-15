BREAKING NEWS: Trackside Teen Center Director Cindy Moser Leaving “to Pursue Other Opportunities”

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, Trackside Teen Center announced a major change for the organization, issuing a press release about the departure of the teen center’s current executive director Cindy Moser.

According to the announcement, Moser is leaving “to pursue other opportunities.”

Trackside’s Board of Directors will begin a search for a new executive director.

Moser first began working with Trackside when she joined the board in 2017. Two years later, she took on a staff role as director of operations when longtime executive director Mark Ketley retired and Trackside leaders were focused on rebranding and revamping the organization. At the time, Moser and fellow newly-onboarded program director John Priest were charged with creating new programs, freshening up the facilities, bringing in new revenue and raising awareness.

“Cindy has been instrumental in Trackside’s growth over the past three years, guiding the organization through lean times and through the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Forrest Close, President of Trackside’s Board of Directors, said in the press release announcing Moser’s departure. “Cindy’s leadership has helped the organization design and introduce a more sustainable service model and move the organization to a more solid financial position with expanded programming, attendance and impact on the Wilton community and teens.”

Moser’s statement said it had been “an honor to serve the Wilton Community and teens” as Trackside’s director.

“I have had the pleasure of working closely with the amazing John Priest and [programming coordinator] Tracey Dean along with Trackside’s Board of Directors in reinvigorating Trackside and making it the place Wilton’s teens want to be each day,” Moser said. “I am excited to see where the next leadership team of Trackside can dream and take the organization and will continue to be a heartfelt supporter of Wilton’s youth and the broader community.”

During Moser’s tenure, she had been called upon by Trackside’s Board to generate additional revenues as the non-profit organization saw its annual grant from the town reduced from the town’s budget each year, starting in FY2018. Town officials have pointed to a changing economic landscape and priorities as part of the reason they’ve reduced town support and encouraged the organization to become self-sustaining.

Trackside’s mission, as articulated on the organization’s website, is “to promote healthy, age-appropriate development for teens and pre-teens in Wilton… by providing an environment designed to develop positive social skills and social competence, foster moral development, and enhance self-esteem.” To accomplish that mission, Trackside provides afterschool activities, weekend events, clubs and socialization experiences.

In addition, Trackside rents its facilities for events, concerts, private parties, meetings and, in its largest rental commitment, serves as the location for the Wilton Public Schools Genesis alternative school program.

Leaders point to the teen center’s “support and stability” that it provided for Wilton’s teens during the pandemic.

Trackside was started in 2003.

Members of the community can learn more about the open executive director position and applying on InDeed.com or via email.