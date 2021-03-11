Business Briefs: Denim Donation Deal * Fashionable New Pop-Up * Hole-y Help for Healthcare Workers

Wilton Retailer Opens Pop-Up Sale in Wilton Center

Blue Star Bazaar has launched a Pop Up Sale in Wilton Center. The temporary shop is in Old Post Office Square (20 Center St.) near Mint Nails and CT Coffee and Grill. Included in the sale is a large assortment of items for women, kids, and men all at 50% off the ticket price.

Merchandise covers summer and winter seasons. The location will serve as a compliment to Blue Star Bazaar’s permanent location at 237 Danbury Rd. in Wilton. The sale started Monday, March 8, and will run until the first week of April. Hours are Monday to Friday 10 to 5 and Saturday 10 to 4. New items will be added throughout the month of March.

Donate Denim, Get a Discount

Wilton has an opportunity to tap into its do-good personality a donate to women in need at a time when many are in greater need than ever before. “B” Chic is running its Annual Jeans Donation Drive to collect gently-used but clean, wearable jeans that will be donated to women living in shelters in Fairfield County.

In return, donors will receive a discount on a new pair of jeans at the store: 10% for one pair, 15% for two, and 20% for three.

The store’s “Give Back to Get Back” jean drive runs through March 15. “B” Chic owner Erica Malhotra once told GOOD Morning Wilton the annual drive is her way of giving back, “especially to women in need. Millions of people experience homelessness or some kind of loss, and one item I feel everyone can wear is jeans. It’s very practical.”

“B” Chic is located at 78 Old Ridgefield Rd.

Hole-y Help: Uncle Leo’s Feeds Frontline Workers and Food Pantry Clients.

With little fanfare, Uncle Leo’s Not Just Donuts has been quietly donating his famous donuts and bagels to hospitals, frontline workers and food pantries throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Leo Spinelli bakes extras at his two locations in Georgetown and south Wilton (17 Danbury Rd.), and delivers the goods himself.

Now, Spinelli has started a GoFundMe account to help keep the delicious donations going. He’s just shy of his $2,500 goal but can always do more with more.