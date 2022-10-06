Candidate Debates for Wilton’s State Senator & State Rep. Scheduled for Live Audience & Streaming on GMW

The Wilton League of Women Voters, Wilton Library Association, and GOOD Morning Wilton are once again co-sponsoring candidate debates ahead of Election Day in November. There will be two candidate debates on one evening — Tuesday, Oct. 25 — one for each of the contested legislative seats to represent Wilton in the CT General Assembly.

In the race for the State House of Representatives, 42nd District, the debate will see Keith Denning (D) and Kim Healy (R) answering questions; then Toni Boucher (R) and Ceci Maher (D) will face off in the race for State Senate, 26th District.

Each debate will follow a modified town hall format led by Marianne Pollack, a League-trained moderator from Stamford. The debate between House of Representative candidates Denning and Healy will start at 7 p.m. and last for approximately one hour; following a short break, the second debate between Senate candidates Boucher and Maher will begin immediately after.

The debates will be viewable live in real time on GOODMorningWilton.com and on the GOOD Morning Wilton Facebook page. In addition, both forums will be recorded for later viewing on GOODMorningWilton.com, the Wilton Library website, and elsewhere as available.

There are also a limited number of available seats in the Wilton Library Brubeck Room, where the debates will be held, during the live event (advance registration is required).

Approximately 60 minutes will be allotted to constituent questions in each debate.

Constituents are invited to submit questions in advance via email to wiltonlwv@gmail.com or live from the audience in the Brubeck Room.

There are some important guidelines for submitting questions:

anonymous emails will not be accepted

only one question can be submitted per email

all questions must be applicable to all candidates and pertinent to state issues

questions targeted at one specific candidate will not be accepted

All questions will be screened for legibility and duplication, and may be combined or condensed.

The LWV is a non-partisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Seating at the live event is limited and advance registration to attend the debate in person is required. Register online or call 203.762.6334. For more information, email the Wilton League of Women Voters.