Cannon Grange Hosting “Welcome Back to Grange Fundraiser” with Country Music & Square Dance

The Cannon Grange is hosting a Welcome Back to the Grange fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 7 p.m., featuring country music, square dancing, food and beverages.

Tickets are available on the Cannon Grange website and on the event ticket website.

The evening will feature a live caller and dancers from the Square Bears Square Dancing Club.

We are delighted to assist with this fundraiser as we are very fond of the Grange,” Kathy Engstrom, co-president of Square Bears, said. “Square dancing is something everyone can do and our caller will have everyone dancing comfortably in minutes. Whether you are single or a couple, come on down — you will have so much fun!”

“We are extremely pleased to bring this event to the Grange, which is undergoing improvements to the facility and its programming, buoyed by the energy of recent new members,” Grange President Doug Shepherd, said.

He added that the new group is hoping to bring a resurgence to the Grange.

“We receive no public or private funding and must raise revenue through memberships, hall rentals, and events. The public and membership can support us by attending our events, helping run them and by donating,” Sheperd added.

The Cannon Grange hall was built in 1899 when granges were the social centers of many rural communities, where farmers, after a long day of plowing the fields, could gather with families for fun, entertainment and a sense of community. Grange officials are trying to add more community events, from film festivals to live events to Bingo Nights, which are all in the works.