Just after dusk on Monday, Jan. 6, a pedestrian was struck by a car in Wilton Center. The victim was struck while using a crosswalk on River Road.

The incident occurred at 5:21 p.m., according to an incident report from the Wilton Police Department. The victim was a 79-year-old female who was hit while crossing the street in front of the entrance to 21 River Rd., part of the Wilton River Plaza shopping center.

According to the police report, the 2018 Acura was driven by 67-year-old Wilton man. “The victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for Failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.”

A WVAC source said that the patient was transported as a “priority 2” to the hospital, which means that lights and sirens were used. He noted that only about 25% of WVAC calls are actually transported using lights and sirens. “[That] usually means that if care is not received the patient may be at additional risk than how we found them,” he said, noting that ‘priority 1’ is critical/life threatening and ‘priority 3’ is “routine.”

No other information on the status of the victim is available at this time.

GOOD Morning Wilton will be talking to Lt. David Hartman, who oversees the Wilton Police Department’s traffic unit, this morning. We’ll be broadcasting live on Facebook from 21 River Rd. to talk about the incident as well as crosswalks in town and rules of the road.