Celebrate Spring at Wilton Garden Club’s Daffodil Festival

The Wilton Garden Club is celebrating a very big birthday this year and as part of the festivities, it’s throwing a drive-through COVID-safe party. Everyone in town is invited to the Club’s first-ever Daffodil Festival as one of several events to mark its 100th anniversary.

In time for the events, the town’s 3,500 daffodils planted by Club members and the Wilton Kiwanis Club should be in full bloom. There will be activities for all ages, and festival-goers are encouraged to go a little “daffy” to think daffodils and participate in the fun, including dressing up for the occasion. As you leave the festival, follow the daffodil map that will be on display, to enjoy the gorgeous blooms at six locations around town.

“We thought a daffodil festival would be a fun way to kick off our centennial celebration and call attention to the thousands of daffodils we planted around town in the fall for our Wilton’s Golden Miles initiative,” Nancy Greeley, the Garden Club’s President, said. “We hope everyone enjoys them and will be inspired to plant their own daffodils.”

The festival will be held on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society (224 Danbury Rd.). This is a free, one-way drive-through event with lots of daffy contests to enter:

Daffy Hats: The Wilton Garden Club encourages whimsical daffodil-themed hats and fanciful costumes. Dress up individually or as a family. Nothing is too daffy.

Daffy Dogs: Whose pet will be crowned Wilton’s Daffiest Dog? Here is your chance to daffilly adorn your four-legged friends. All kinds of pets are eligible, even turtles.

Daffodil Photo Contest: Wilton Garden Club is challenging Wilton’s amateur photographers, young and old, to enter up to five daffodil photos. Landscapes, close-ups, daffodils with people and animals are all acceptable as long as they are daffodil-themed shots.

Flower Show–Horticulture: Show us your daffs. You can enter single stems of fresh-cut daffodils up to a total of five different varieties and no need to worry about the variety name. Each daffodil will be entered individually, and the registration forms can be found on the Wilton Garden Club’s website.

Flower Show–Floral Design: Show off your creativity with a daffy-designed flower arrangement in any size or shape. Just be sure to use fresh flowers and have daffodils dominate your design.

For more information, a map of daffodil bloom sites, contest rules, and registration forms, visit the Wilton Garden Club online.