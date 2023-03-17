Paddle players from across the northeast will gather at the 38th Annual Wilton Open on Saturday, March 18. Hosted by the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, this “Paddle With Purpose” event is the largest single-day paddle tournament in the country with over 250 players’ teams competing in four draws — Men’s Open/A, Men’s B, Men’s B2 and Women’s Open (A/B). Over its 38-year run, the Wilton Open has showcased 12 APTA national champions in the men’s and women’s divisions.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit the Riverbrook Regional YMCA’s Annual Campaign, which provides crucial financial aid and scholarships to children and families in the communities of Norwalk, Wilton and Redding. These funds support campers, free swim lessons and families who could not afford the Y without this generosity.

Held annually on or around St. Patrick’s Day, participants get festive for St. Paddles Day by wearing their green and shamrock-themed gear and pumped up with Irish and Caribbean music. The afternoon kicks off with an Irish ceremony complete with a bagpiper, former Wilton Y member Tom Kirk, followed by a BBQ lunch for all.

This year the Wilton Open will welcome the award-winning Silver Steel Band from Bridgeport and StretchLab Westport trainers who will offer stretching sessions between matches.

“We invite everyone to come down to the paddle courts and be part of a fun festive day, which benefits a great cause,” said tournament co-chairs Todd Parker and Russ Kohl. “For the past 37 years, the paddle community has come out in force to support the Riverbrook YMCA. With five courts and as one of only two Ys in the country with a paddle facility, our Y has become an epicenter for play in the Tri-State area and the Wilton Open is the perfect place to see the best our sport has to offer. We are grateful for the support of our local sponsors and partners who contribute to both the Wilton Open experience and toward prizes for the winners: Athleta, Aventine Hill Importers, Kraken Rum, Nod Hill Brewery, The Tennis Spot, Wilson and Wilton Physical Therapy, as well as the partner clubs.”

Play begins at 8 a.m. at the Riverbrook YMCA and 16 partner clubs: Country Club of Darien, Country Club of New Canaan, Easton Racquet Club, Greenwich Country Club, Innis Arden Golf Club, New Canaan Field Club, The Patterson Club, Rolling Hills Country Club, Rowayton Platform Tennis Assoc., Roxbury Swim and Tennis Club, Shorehaven Golf Club, Silver Spring Country Club, Waveny Park, Weston Field Club, Wilton Riding Club and Woodway Country Club.

Semi-finals of all draws begin at 1:30 p.m. Championship finals of all divisions will be played at the Riverbrook Y beginning at 3 p.m. Live results will be posted online.

Organizers offered thanks to all the volunteers who make the day a success: Ann Duffy, Nick Hanna, Pete Taylor, Paul Calzone, Laura Caron-Parker, Ella Parker, Beck Parker, Joy Fanning, Celia Kohl, Susan Larsen, Clay Larsen, Cindy Hojnacki, Marilyn Fulton, Ginger Murtaugh, Leslie Chambers, Chef Manny Mafilios, Joe Fucigna, Natty Edwards, John Stewart, Phil Penny, Ken Kuppersmith and Emilie McDonald.

Email tournament organizers for more information To make a donation to the Riverbrook Regional YMCA’s Annual Campaign, please visit the Wilton Open website.