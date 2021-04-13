Celebrate Wilton’s Golden Miles at Garden Club’s “Daffodil Festival”

The Wilton Garden Club is celebrating a very big 100th birthday this year and to celebrate, the club has invited everyone in town to its first Daffodil Festival on Saturday, April 17. It will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society.

“We thought a daffodil festival would be a fun way to kick off our centennial celebration and call attention to the thousands of daffodils we planted around town in the fall for our Wilton’s Golden Miles initiative,” said Nancy Greeley, the Garden Club’s president.

The event is a free, one-way, drive-through event with several fun contests for all ages to enter. Festival-goers are encouraged to think daffodils and go a little “daffy” to participate in the fun, including dressing up for the occasion. As visitors leave the festival, they can follow the daffodil map that will be on display to enjoy the gorgeous blooms at six locations around town.

Some of the activities planned include:

Daffy Hats: The Wilton Garden Club encourages whimsical daffodil-themed hats and fanciful costumes. Dress up individually or as a family. Nothing is too daffy.

Daffy Dogs: Whose pet will be crowned Wilton’s Daffiest Dog? It’s a chance to ‘daffilly’ adorn four-legged friends. All kinds of pets are eligible, even turtles.

Daffodil Photo Contest: Wilton Garden Club is challenging Wilton’s amateur photographers, young and old, to enter up to five daffodil photos. Landscapes, close-ups, daffodils with people and animals are all acceptable as long as they are daffodil-themed shots. Email images by April 17.

Flower Show – Horticulture: Show us your daffs. Enter single stems of fresh-cut daffodils up to a total of five different varieties and no need to worry about the variety name. Each daffodil will be entered individually; registration forms can be found on the Wilton Garden Club’s website.

Flower Show – Floral Design: Show off your creativity with a daffodil-designed flower arrangement in any size or shape. This is meant to be a joyful fun activity, with no anxiety allowed. If it looks right, it is right. Just be sure to use fresh flowers and have daffodils dominate your design.

For more information, a map of daffodil bloom sites, contest rules, and registration forms visit the Wilton Garden Club online.

Wilton Garden Club is a volunteer 501(c)(3) community organization of nearly 130 members committed to the mandate of beautification, preservation, conservation, and education. Visit the club website for more information about the WGC or to make a donation for the Wilton’s Golden Miles initiative.