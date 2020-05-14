Celebrity Home Decor Designers Cortney & Robert Novogratz to Headline Virtual Talk & Tour to Benefit Wilton Library

Spring is the time when people start thinking about refreshing and updating things, such as their home decor. Wilton Library has a great way to get those ideas sparked with a book talk by celebrity designing couple Cortney and Robert Novogratz. The virtual session takes place on Thursday, May 21, from 6-7 p.m. with a chat about their stunning new book, Design Fix: Chic and Stylish Tips for Every Decorating Scenario (Rizzoli, 2020), a signed book, a virtual tour of their beautiful home, and a live Q&A session.

Well known to their fans through their reality television shows on HGTV and Bravo, various home decor lines with Amazon, WayFair, and Home Goods, and their impressive social media following, designers Robert and Cortney Novogratz are beloved for their laid-back, chic, and family-friendly approach to home design.

The couple founded their design firm, The Novogratz, over 15 years ago. Since then, they have designed and developed many unique properties around the country, from New York City to Napa Valley. In 2014, they moved to Los Angeles with their seven children and renovated a 1920s house in the Hollywood Hills, known as the Castle. They are the authors of Downtown Chic and Beachside Bohemian.

With Design Fix, released this month, the creative duo helps people in solving any design dilemma that they may encounter with stunning results. The book is a great resource as people begin to think about their spring and summer home renovation projects.

“We are so excited to have this dynamic design couple for this wonderful event benefiting the library. They are an amazing inspiration and the book is really special; at the same time, the design advice is really relatable. People should act fast because tickets are going to go quickly,” said Courtney Lilly, development director for Wilton Library.

The $50 ticket includes the signed book, the virtual book discussion, tour and Q&A session. Tickets may be purchased online or by visiting the library’s website and clicking on the Design Fix graphic. A Zoom link will be emailed to registrants giving them exclusive access to the event. People should register by May 17 to receive signed books in advance of the program. GOOD Morning Wilton is the media sponsor for the program.

Lilly added, “Originally, this event was going to be a fundraising luncheon in the library. Anyone wishing to make an additional donation to the library may do so when they are purchasing their tickets. Any amount would be greatly appreciated.”

The talk is an example of programs the Wilton Library brings to the community through the support of private donations. Gifts to Wilton Library may be made on the ticket purchase page.

Questions may be emailed to Courtney Lilly or call 203.762.6323.