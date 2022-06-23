Cheers to Sipstirs: Wilton Welcomes New Wine & Spirits Store

Raise your glass to celebrate the grand opening of Wilton’s newest business, Sipstirs: Fine Wines, Artisanal Spirits, Craft Brews. Located at 203 Danbury Rd., it is the second store for owner David Wagner, who has successfully operated his original Sipstirs in Darien for five years.

The new venue, which previously housed two other liquor stores, is poised for success with a fresh look and new approach. Wagner, who recently purchased the property, painted inside and out to create an open and bright feel.

Wagner said his business model sets Sipsters apart from big box stores by providing personal attention to customers and featuring curated wine selections, many from small, family-owned producers that might not have the budget to make national marketing, but have outstanding offerings.

“We first make sure that the value is there and then try to find interesting selections that customers might not be familiar with. Just because you don’t know about a certain wine doesn’t mean it’s not good,” he said.

Sipstirs also offers old-world wines from countries like Italy, France and Spain, that have been making wine for centuries. He proudly carries Mary Taylor wines, a female imported and produced product, which was recently featured in The New York Times: The Pour. In addition, he sells a variety of natural and organic wines to appeal to all palates.

To better explore the store’s wine selections, Wagner recommended that customers join Sipstirs’ Wine Club. Different levels offer between two- to eight hand-selected bottles delivered monthly. “We spend a lot of time and effort choosing the wines,” he said. Members also enjoy a 15% discount on selected wines.

Besides wine, the store also carries an extensive inventory of craft beer, some from local breweries. Spirits like bourbon, vodka and tequila round out the choices. “If you don’t see what you’re looking for, just let us know, we’d be happy to order it for you,” said Wagner. Sipstirs will also put together a gift basket or wrap a bottle if customers desire.

Sipstirs and Wagner have made a community impact in Darien by frequently partnering with local businesses and non-profits for “Sip for a Cause” events. Wagner, who was recently recognized as one of Fairfield County Business Journal‘s “40 Under 40,” serves as vice chair for the Darien Chamber of Commerce and chairs the Darien Chamber Charitable Foundation. He is hoping to make the same connections in Wilton, “We’re proud to be a part of the community and are happy to give back.”

Wagner said to stay tuned for upcoming in-store tastings and events. “We do some really nice events with food pairings, where customers can come meet the owner of the winery or the brewer,” said Wagner.

Wagner is passionate about what he does and wants his customers to be so as well, “We’re excited to be open. We’re here to stay.”

Anyone who shares the same passion and would be interested in joining the Sipstirs team can visit the Sipsters website or call 203.210.7725 to find out about part-time/full-time employment.