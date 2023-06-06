Wilton Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director James Blanchfield issued an alert for Tuesday, June 6, warning that periods of dense, near ground-level smoke are expected to move into Connecticut and continue into the afternoon. The smoke could result in reduced visibility and poor air quality.

The smoke is a result of wildfires burning in the Quebec and Ontario provinces of Canada.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has issued an Air Quality Action Day for fine particulates from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday (11:59 p.m.). An Air Quality Action Day means that fine particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

In addition to air quality concerns, there will also be intermittent, reduced visibility continuing into Tuesday afternoon. The air may also have the smell of smoke throughout the day on Tuesday.

Weather models show the smoke is expected to exit the state Tuesday night and should be completely gone by Wednesday morning.

Blanchfield said the Wilton Fire Department will continue to monitor conditions and provide any updates as warranted.

Leave a comment

IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.