Wilton Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director James Blanchfield issued an alert for Tuesday, June 6, warning that periods of dense, near ground-level smoke are expected to move into Connecticut and continue into the afternoon. The smoke could result in reduced visibility and poor air quality.

The smoke is a result of wildfires burning in the Quebec and Ontario provinces of Canada.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has issued an Air Quality Action Day for fine particulates from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday (11:59 p.m.). An Air Quality Action Day means that fine particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

In addition to air quality concerns, there will also be intermittent, reduced visibility continuing into Tuesday afternoon. The air may also have the smell of smoke throughout the day on Tuesday.

Weather models show the smoke is expected to exit the state Tuesday night and should be completely gone by Wednesday morning.

Blanchfield said the Wilton Fire Department will continue to monitor conditions and provide any updates as warranted.