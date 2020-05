Teachers, staff, and administrators at Cider Mill School recorded this musical message to their students and school families, and posted it this week. Grab a tissue, be prepared to be impressed, and sit back and enjoy.

❤️ our Cider Mill family – a Musical Hug from all of us, to all of YOU! ⁦@WPSCMSocial⁩ #wiltonwayct LEAN ON ME -FinalCut.mp4 – Google Drive https://t.co/9DwKQmV7Fn — Jen Falcone (@DrJenFalcone) May 14, 2020