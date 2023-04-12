Circle of Care for families of children with cancer is anticipating another incredible turnout at its annual CARE to Run 5K fundraising event, presented by Inspira Marketing Group. The event has become a staple for Wilton locals and statewide participants alike and attracts attendees of all ages and athletic levels. The CARE to Run 5K is an opportunity for the community to come together in support of families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis.

The event will be held on Sunday, April 30 from 9-11 a.m. at Wilton’s Merwin Meadows Park. Registration is available online on RunSignup.

Each race highlights the story of a child and family supported by Circle of Care. This year’s CARE to Run Champion is Daniel Burr, a 19-year-old from Warren, CT who is currently in treatment for leukemia. The event features a special tent for families involved with Circle of Care, the “Survivor Station,” sponsored by Mulvaney Mechanical of Danbury. Prizes will be awarded to the top three individual fundraisers and fundraising teams for the event. An after-race tailgate, sponsored by JP Morgan Chase & Co., also promises to be a draw for all participants with breakfast treats, a live DJ, and other exciting activities.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for runners, walkers, and those who care to make a difference in their community to support to our mission of standing alongside the families of patients and survivors, and have some fun, too!” Circle of Care Co-founder Liz Salguero said.

Other notable sponsors of the event include Marion Filley Team at Compass, Karla Murtaugh Homes Team, John Schiaroli at William Pitt Sotheby’s, and Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy.

Circle of Care is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting childhood cancer patients and their families for their entire experience, from day of diagnosis to wherever the journey leads. It vows to continue until no parent has to hear the words, “your child has cancer.” To learn more about Circle of Care, visit the organization’s website.