Liz Salguero, founder of the Wilton-based nonprofit Circle of Care, received a C2 Catalyst for Care Award at AstraZeneca’s 2023 Cancer Community (C2) Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. in recognition of her efforts to make navigating cancer as easy as possible during an extraordinarily difficult time for families dealing with pediatric cancer.

Since 2003, Circle of Care has touched the lives of nearly 3,200 families in Connecticut, providing patients and families support from diagnosis and treatment, through survivorship.

When a child is diagnosed with cancer, treatment typically requires immediate hospitalization and impact on a family’s finances. Based on its internal data, Circle of Care reports that 70% of families of a child with cancer in Connecticut experience a financial crisis at some point during their child’s treatment. Circle of Care has provided over $5 million in support to families since 2005.

The honor comes with a $50,0000 grant to further the work of Circle of Care.

