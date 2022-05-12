Class Project 2024 to Hold Mattress Sale Fundraiser this Weekend

Class Project 2024 is holding a Mattress Sale Fundraiser this Sunday, May 15, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wilton High School Field House. This sale is open to the public.

A showroom will be set up with over 25 beds that will be on display and available for customers to try. The beds on display will be new/made to order, brand name models that are available in all sizes, including Simmons Beautyrest, Therapedic and Malouf brand products.

Organizers say that what will be available to order will cost less than what shoppers will find in retail stores and all sizes, styles and name brand sets are available up to 50% below retail. Prices listed are twin from $199, full from $259, queen from $289, and King/California King from $499. For anyone who purchases a mattress, the cost for the removal of an old mattress is $25.

Financing and delivery are available.

In addition to beds, there will also be luxury pillows, sheets, and even adjustable power bases available for purchase.