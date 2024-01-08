Eversource issued a press release on Monday afternoon (Jan. 8) alerting media that the utility was preparing for another “significant storm” headed toward New England. This storm, the company wrote, will “[bring] high winds and heavy rain” just days after the most recent snowfall.

The energy company said it will continue to monitor weather forecast models and has “hundreds of line and tree crews,” including personnel brought in from out of state, pre-positioned around Connecticut in order to quickly respond to damage or power outages caused by the weather.

Flood Watch

The National Weather Service has a flood watch in effect from Tuesday evening, Jan. 9 through Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 10 for Wilton and southern Connecticut, as well as northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

Forecasters at NWS said “a strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday night into Wednesday with the likelihood of heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts of 2-3 inches with localized higher amounts are possible during this time. This combined with a snowpack across portions of the watch area along with saturated grounds will lead to rapid runoff into area rivers and streams. There will be potential for widespread flooding.”

High Wind Advisory

Wilton is also under a high wind advisory from 6 p.m. Tuesday overnight until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The NWS is forecasting southeast winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, with locally higher gusts up to 55 mph possible.

Wind advisories and warnings cover much of the New York City metropolitan area upward throughout Connecticut.

Impacts locally from damaging winds could include downed power lines, trees and tree limbs, and power outages are expected. Residents should secure outdoor objects and use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Wind gust and rainfall forecast for Jan. 9 into Jan. 10. Credit: CT Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection

“With the melting snow from the weekend snowstorm and the heavy rains we’re expecting with this next storm, the ground will be heavily saturated, and that combined with the forecasted strong winds can bring down trees and limbs onto power lines and equipment, causing outages,” Eversource President of Electric Operations in Connecticut Steve Sullivan said. “This storm has a similar profile to the one we had three weeks ago that caused significant tree damage and outages, but this time we also have roadside snow piles that complicate the work for our crews.”

Customers are encouraged to also prepare for the storm by assembling or restocking a storm kit which should include essentials like flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, any needed medications, pet food and other necessities. In addition, make sure cell phones and devices are fully charged, create an emergency plan with family members and prepare to check on elderly neighbors and friends.

Area under high wind advisory for Jan 9-10, as of 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8. Credit: National Weather Service