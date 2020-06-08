Wilton’s COVID-19 Update, June 7: Bears, Total Cases

Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.

GOOD Morning Wilton has compiled information about the town and the state’s response to the COVID-19 health crisis, from this past weekend.

Bear Sightings

Vanderslice used her nightly updates to residents about COVID-19 to also communicate about the anecdotal increase in reports of bear sightings around town. She said that a resident sent her a photo of a black bear they encountered on their street. It was, according to Vanderslice, the second black bear sighting in her own general neighborhood in the last couple of weeks.

Several people have reached out to GOOD Morning Wilton as well in recent days with bear sightings, including sending this video from a sighting over the weekend:

Vanderslice pointed to CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) data counting 12 reported black bear sightings in Wilton this calendar year. She said that residents can assist CT DEEP by reporting sightings on the department’s website, where they can also find helpful information, including dos and don’ts when a bear is spotted.

Gathering Limits Relaxed, New Parks & Rec Programs

Vanderslice announced that Parks and Recreation will be offering tennis lessons on the Middlebrook School tennis courts, subject to USTA guidelines, and dog obedience classes outside Comstock Community Center. Details and sign-up information will be released on Monday, June 8.

The Governor issued Executive Order 7XX, which among other things, allows for the lifting of restrictions on the number of attendees for drive-in religious services and drive-in graduations based on the following circumstances:

Religious services : all attendees remain in vehicles and if either: (a) vehicle windows remain closed or (b) vehicles remain at least six feet apart and participants wear masks or cloth face coverings

: all attendees remain in vehicles and if either: (a) vehicle windows remain closed or (b) vehicles remain at least six feet apart and participants wear masks or cloth face coverings Graduations: all attendees remain in vehicles except for graduates briefly leaving vehicles to receive diplomas and if either: (a) vehicle windows remain closed or (b) vehicles remain at least six feet apart and all attendees wear masks or cloth face coverings. The Commissioner of Education may issue mandatory guidance for the safe conduct of such ceremonies.

State campgrounds to open for summer season on July 8

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has announced that camping will open for the summer recreation season beginning July 8, 2020.

Campers at DEEP campgrounds with recreational vehicles (RVs) will be able to keep their reservations for dates starting July 1, with reopening for both tent and RV camping on July 8. Anyone with reservations before these dates will receive refunds.

Campers can begin making new reservations for the season using the online reservation system beginning on June 20.

DEEP is actively working to prepare campgrounds to offer safe recreation in compliance with health guidance. This includes hiring and training staff to clean bathrooms and other facilities to standards required by health officials, procuring the required protective gear, and making necessary changes to camp office buildings to ensure visitor and staff safety.

“I am pleased to announce that we will have a camping season this year. It is important that our state offer as many outdoor opportunities as possible for people to enjoy, provided we can do so safely,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “I am especially appreciative of the hard work by our parks staff to get ready for the camping season – there are many steps needed this year to keep our staff and the public safe, and our team will be working hard leading up to the July 8 opening to ensure a positive and safe visitor experience.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DEEP staff have worked to keep state parks open and available for residents to get outside for healthful recreation. State parks have welcomed millions of day-use visitors so far this year and expect to welcome millions more this summer.