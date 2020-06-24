COVID-19 Update June 24: After One Week Flat, Wilton Positive Cases Increase +2, and DMV Resumes Limited Activities

In his nightly update for the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ned Lamont released case and testing data for Tuesday, June 23. Notable among the numbers was the increase of two positive cases among Wilton residents since yesterday, to a total of 209. This was the first increase in just under a week (since June 17).
By the Numbers (June 23)
The CT Data Center reported the following for Wilton as of June 22 (totals are since the start of the pandemic unless otherwise indicated):
- Total Wilton cases: 209 (+2 since June 21)
- Confirmed: 182
- Probable: 27
- Total Wilton tests:
- Residents tested: 1,266 (+29 since June 21)
- Tests performed: 1620 (+46 since June 21)
- Positive test results: 235 (+3 since June 21)
- Negative test results: 1,385
- Total Wilton deaths: 41 (no change since June 13, +3 since May 31)
- Laboratory-confirmed: 20
- Probable deaths: 21
The State does not provide detailed data on antibody testing.
CT DPH reported the following for Fairfield County as of June 22:
- Total Fairfield County Cases: 16,522 (+39 since June 21)
- Confirmed: 15,892
- Probable: 630
- Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,362 1,367 (+5 since June 21)
- Confirmed: 1,065
- Probable: 302
- Total Current Fairfield County Hospitalized patients: 51 46 (-5 since June 21)
CT DPH reported the following for statewide as of June 22:
- Total CT cases: 45,899 (+117 since June 21)
- Total CT deaths: 4,277 (+14 since June 21)
- Total Current State hospitalized patients: 138 (-2 since June 21)
- Total tests performed in CT: 401,986 (+6,396 since June 21)
It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Hospitalization data were collected by the Connecticut Hospital Association. Deaths* reported to either OCME or DPH are included in the daily COVID-19 update.
Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.
Department of Motor Vehicles partially reopens for select in-person services, by appointment
The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reopened select offices on Tuesday, June 23, for in-person services; however, due to the pandemic customers are required to make appointments in advance. Currently, appointments can be made only for limited services: for new licenses and IDs, license and ID renewals, out-of-state license and registration transfers, and CDL upgrades. Appointments can be made online by visiting the DMV’s website.
In addition, road testing has resumed this week. Customers whose appointments had previously been canceled due to the pandemic are being contacted to reschedule new appointments. So far, approximately 1,000 road tests have been rescheduled through June 30.
The department is also reminding Connecticut residents that many DMV transactions can be completed online and do not require an in-person visit. Some of the online services offered include registration renewals, registration cancellations, payment of emission test late fees, and more.
Road Tests (Non-CDL)
- Road testing will resume June 23, 2020. Approximately 1,000 road tests have been rescheduled through June 30th.
- Customers are being called by DMV staff to schedule previously canceled appointments.
Services Offered by Appointment at the DMV
- Appointments are now available for new licenses and IDs, license and ID renewals, out of state license and registration transfers, and CDL upgrades.
- Locations for Learner’s Permit Knowledge Tests: Wethersfield, Cheshire, Willimantic, Old Saybrook, Norwalk, and Danbury.
- Registration Services (new registrations) will begin on June 30, 2020 at these locations: Wethersfield, Willimantic, and Danbury
- Appointments can be made online
- Link located within the “yellow alert box” to the appointment page.
Services Offered Online
- Registration renewal, registration and license status, registration cancellation, emissions test late fees, etc.
- Online Services
- Forms can be accessed online
Drop-box Services
- Drop-boxes for Registration Services are located in the following offices: Danbury, Norwich, and Old Saybrook. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV’s website to verify availability, as times and locations may change. The average turnaround time is four-weeks. (More info)
Services Offered by Appointment at Partner Locations
- AAA and Nutmeg/DMV Express: Driver license/ID card renewals; duplicate driver’s license/ID card; or name change name on license or ID card.
What Customers Can Expect
- Customers will receive an appointment confirmation via email.
- Reminders will be sent via email.
- Appointment cancellations must be done by email.
- Customers are encouraged to check their email prior to visiting the DMV.
Safety Protocols for Customers Visiting the DMV
- Each visitor will be required to answer a screening questionnaire and to submit to a non-touch temperature scan by a healthcare professional. Visitors with a temperature of 100 degrees or more will be denied access to the building.
- All visitors are required to bring and wear a mask.
- Entrance allowed for the customer only. Exceptions made to accommodate people with disabilities or minors.
- Hand sanitizer will be available at all locations
- Plexiglass will separate staff from customers to abide by social distancing
- There are designated exits and entrances at all locations
- All surfaces are wiped down with disinfectant following each appointment
Deadline Extensions
Expiration dates have been extended for various credentials with expiration dates between March 10, 2020 and July 31, 2020. Visit the DMV website for details.