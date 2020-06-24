COVID-19 Update June 24: After One Week Flat, Wilton Positive Cases Increase +2, and DMV Resumes Limited Activities

In his nightly update for the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ned Lamont released case and testing data for Tuesday, June 23. Notable among the numbers was the increase of two positive cases among Wilton residents since yesterday, to a total of 209. This was the first increase in just under a week (since June 17).

By the Numbers (June 23)

The CT Data Center reported the following for Wilton as of June 22 (totals are since the start of the pandemic unless otherwise indicated):

Total Wilton cases: 209 ( +2 since June 21 ) Confirmed: 182 Probable: 27

) Total Wilton tests: Residents tested: 1,266 (+29 since June 21) Tests performed: 1620 (+46 since June 21) Positive test results: 235 (+3 since June 21) Negative test results: 1,385



Total Wilton deaths: 41 ( no change since June 13 , +3 since May 31) Laboratory-confirmed: 20 Probable deaths: 21

, +3 since May 31)

The State does not provide detailed data on antibody testing.

CT DPH reported the following for Fairfield County as of June 22:

Total Fairfield County Cases: 16,522 (+39 since June 21) Confirmed: 15,892 Probable: 630

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,362 1,367 (+5 since June 21) Confirmed: 1,065 Probable: 302

Total Current Fairfield County Hospitalized patients: 51 46 (-5 since June 21)

CT DPH reported the following for statewide as of June 22:

Total CT cases: 45,899 (+117 since June 21)

Total CT deaths: 4,277 (+14 since June 21)

Total Current State hospitalized patients: 138 ( -2 since June 21 )

) Total tests performed in CT: 401,986 (+6,396 since June 21)

It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Hospitalization data were collected by the Connecticut Hospital Association. Deaths* reported to either OCME or DPH are included in the daily COVID-19 update.