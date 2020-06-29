Over Weekend, Wilton’s COVID-19 Cases Rise by 3–That’s 5 in One Week–and Statewide Deaths Pass 4,300

This past weekend saw some significant numbers rise in the data tracking for COVID-19 across the state and in Wilton. According to information provided by the Department of Public Health, Wilton saw an increase of three cases, bringing its total number of COVID-19 cases to 212–an overall jump of five cases in one week.

Statewide, this weekend brought the news that the number of overall deaths that have occurred since the start of the pandemic has passed 4,300.

By the Numbers (June 28)

The CT Data Center reported the following for Wilton as of June 27 (totals are since the start of the pandemic unless otherwise indicated):

Total Wilton cases: 212 ( +5 since June 21, +3 since June 25) Confirmed: 185 Probable: 27

Total Wilton tests: Residents tested: 1,391 (+13 since June 26, 514 since May 31) Tests performed: 1,794 (+20 since June 26, 701 since May 31) Positive test results: 254 (+1 since June 26, +4 since June 25, 28 since May 31) Negative test results: 1,540 (+19 since June 26, +91 since June 25 673 since May 31)



Total Wilton deaths: 41 ( no change since June 13 , +3 since May 31) Laboratory-confirmed: 20 Probable deaths: 21

The State does not provide detailed data on antibody testing.

CT DPH reported the following for Fairfield County as of June 28:

Total Fairfield County Cases: 16,633 (+27 since June 27) Confirmed: 15,995 Probable: 638

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,373 deaths (+2 since June 27) Confirmed: 1,070 Probable: 305

Total Current Fairfield County Hospitalized patients: 32 (-3 since June 27)

CT DPH reported the following for statewide as of June 28:

Total CT cases: 46303 (+97 since June 27)

Total CT deaths: 4,316 (+5 since June 27)

Total Current State hospitalized patients: 103 ( -3 since June 27 )

) Total tests performed in CT: 436,644 (+9,077 since June 27)

It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Hospitalization data were collected by the Connecticut Hospital Association. Deaths* reported to either OCME or DPH are included in the daily COVID-19 update.