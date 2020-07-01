COVID-19 Update June 30: More Wilton Cases, Plastic Bag Tax is Back, and CT Adds States to Travel Advisory

Wilton’s one-day total of COVID-19 positive cases increased again, as the CT Department of Public Health reported four new COVID-19 positive cases in Wilton, bringing the total number of town cases identified since the beginning of the pandemic to 218.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice had reduced the frequency of her COVID-19 updates for residents to twice a week, but now that Wilton cases are increasing again, she has decided to resume more regular updates. Tuesday night, she released an update that, while she didn’t specifically identify the ages of Wilton residents testing positive in the current local spike, she noted that statewide, “the largest number of new statewide cases were in those aged 20-21, followed by those aged 50-59.”

Also notable, there’s been a jump in the number of Wilton residents seeking testing. According to Vanderslice, the June 30 report included test results for 69 not-previously-tested Wilton residents. That reflects a 49-resident increase versus one week ago when only 20 not-previously-tested Wilton residents sought testing.

Her update also made several reminders:

“Even if you have had a negative Coronavirus test, you still need to social distance and/or wear a face covering. The test result is just for the moment in time when the sample was taken.

“You can have the virus and be contagious even if you don’t have symptoms. Six feet of distance and/or a face covering protects you from other people and other people from you.

“You must quarantine for 14 days if you have returned to Connecticut from one of the following 16 states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IA, ID, LA, MS, NC, NV, SC, TN, TX, UT. Eight of these states were added as of today. The only exceptions are those individuals who work in critical infrastructure designated by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

“If you have tested positive for the virus and have not been contacted, please help control the spread by emailing Wilton’s Health Director Barry Bogle.

She reiterated her plea about residents continuing to social distance and follow health guidelines: “Please, not only for your and your family’s health but for the health of our entire community, follow the guidelines, be smart about how you gather and keep a distance of six feet between you and others.”

By the Numbers (June 30)

The CT Data Center reported the following for Wilton as of June 29 (totals are since the start of the pandemic unless otherwise indicated):

Total Wilton cases: 218 ( +4 since June 28, +11 since June 16, +9 since June 25, +16 since May 31 ) Confirmed: 190 Probable: 28

) Total Wilton tests: Residents tested: 1,488 (+69 since June 28, +611 since May 31) Tests performed: 1,905 (+79 since June 28, +780 since May 31) Positive test results: 260 (+4 since June 28, +10 since June 25, +34 since May 31) Negative test results: 1,645 (+75 since June 28, +196 since June 25, +778 since May 31)



Total Wilton deaths: 41 ( no change since June 13 , +3 since May 31) Laboratory-confirmed: 20 Probable deaths: 21

The State does not provide detailed data on antibody testing.

CT DPH reported the following for Fairfield County as of June 30:

Total Fairfield County Cases: 16,703 (+39 since June 29) Confirmed: 16,064 Probable: 639

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,376 deaths ( no change since June 29 ) Confirmed: 1,070 Probable: 306

) Total Current Fairfield County Hospitalized patients: 37 (+5 June 29)

CT DPH reported the following for statewide as of June 30:

Total CT cases: 46,514 (+152 since June 29)

Total CT deaths: 4,32s (+2 since June 29)

Total Current State hospitalized patients: 98 ( -1 since June 29 )

) Total tests performed in CT: 464,414 (+21,416 since June 29)

It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Hospitalization data were collected by the Connecticut Hospital Association. Deaths* reported to either OCME or DPH are included in the daily COVID-19 update.

Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

CT Resumes Collecting Single-Use Plastic Bag Tax

Today, July 1, Connecticut will resume collecting the $0.10 tax on single-use plastic bags. Gov. Ned Lamont had issued an executive order in March temporarily suspending the tax to help slow the possibility of spreading COVID-19 through the use of reusable shopping bags.

Regional travel advisory updated to include eight additional states

Lamont updated the regional travel advisory between Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York that went into effect last week, adding to the list eight new states from where incoming travelers must self-quarantine for a 14-day period. The identified states are locations with “hot spots” that show significant community spread of COVID-19, specified as a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

As of today, the states meeting the high-positivity criteria include:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

This list will be updated on a regular basis as the situation develops across the country. For more information on the travel advisory, visit the CT Coronavirus web portal.