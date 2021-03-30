COVID-19 Update March 30: WHS Cases High, Wilton Clearly in Red Zone as CT Preps for April 1 Eligibility

Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut is preparing for Thursday, April 1, when all residents age 16-and-up become eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. The total number of newly eligible residents is 1.1 million.

Given the size of the new cohort, state officials are urging the public to be patient, just as they have in the past each time a new age group becomes eligible. In time for the expected increase in demand, the state will have 240,000 first-dose vaccines available. If all eligible residents choose to get vaccinated, it would take over four weeks to administer the first doses.

Lamont said that unvaccinated residents with certain conditions will be given “accelerated access” for vaccine appointments. Individuals with sickle cell disease, end-stage renal disease, active cancer treatment, solid organ transplant, and down syndrome will be contacted by hospitals and healthcare providers; residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be notified by the Department of Developmental Services. Officials will provide more details later this week.

At the moment, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. Because many municipalities do not have the capabilities to handle the Pfizer vaccine, the State is planning to implement mobile van vaccine clinics to administer vaccinations at high schools in non-Alliance School Districts in May. Officials say more information will be available in late April.

WHS COVID-19 Cases, District Quarantine Numbers High

The news comes as cases are on the rise at Wilton High School. Since last Friday, nine new COVID-19 cases among students at the 9-12 school have been reported.

In addition, across the district, there are a total of 19 students who are confirmed COVID-positive and isolating and 213 students quarantining due to close contact with a COVID-positive case.

Wilton’s two-week average daily case rate (per 100,000) has Wilton firmly planted in the red zone risk level. There were 13 new cases reported Friday, March 26 and 11 new cases reported Monday, March 29. Officials report a 4.40% test positivity rate on Monday.

According to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, the following cases were reported by the CT Department of Public Health to the Wilton Health Department by age through Monday, March 29. (Vanderslice said reporting to Wilton’s Health Department lags student reporting to the Wilton Public Schools.)

Ages Wilton Population Mar 23-29 Mar 16-22 Nov 10-15 0 to 4 5% 0% 5% 3% 5 to 14 18% 16% 11% 12% 15 to 24 13% 20% 21% 20% 25 to 44 16% 32% 11% 19% 45 to 65 32% 20% 47% 32% 65+ 16% 12% 5% 13%

Wilton’s Health Department is holding a required second dose clinic this week for those who received their first dose during the first week of March.

Statewide, Lamont announced 3,229 new COVID-19 cases with a 3.53% positivity rate. In addition, there were 42 new hospitalizations, bringing the current statewide total to 498 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. There were also 18 new fatalities related to the coronavirus.