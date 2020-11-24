COVID-19 Update Nov. 24: ‘Unexpected’ Jump of 26 Wilton Cases

From First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice‘s nightly update on Monday evening, Nov. 23:

The following is data from today’s CT Department of Public Health report versus Friday’s Nov. 20 report:

Wilton: 26 new cases reported. This is almost two times the number of cases reported to the Wilton Health Department for contact tracing. We are investigating this unusually large disparity. 447 cases year-to-date.

reported. This is almost two times the number of cases reported to the for contact tracing. We are investigating this unusually large disparity. cases year-to-date. Statewide : 5,271 new cases . 4.83% of new tests reported were positive. 106,740 cases year-to-date.

: . of new tests reported were cases year-to-date. Fairfield County : 1,624 new cases. 35,272 cases year-to-date.

: cases year-to-date. Hospitalized Patients : Statewide , 875 with a 27- net patient increase . Fairfield County , 241, with a 3 -net patient increase.

: , with a net patient . , with a -net patient Deaths: Statewide, 4,871 with 43 new deaths. Fairfield County, 1,477, with 6 new deaths. Wilton, 43, with no new deaths.

Wilton’s known new cases for Monday, Nov. 23 ranged from ages 2 to 73.

% of New Wilton Cases by Age, since Nov. 10 Age Range % of New Cases 0-10 9.2% 11–20 23.0% 21-30 16.1% 31-40 6.9% 41-50 18.4% 51-60 12.6% 61-70 10.3% 71-80 2.3% 81+ 1.1%

Monday, the Governor announced Step-Up Connecticut, an effort to enlist help during the pandemic. Needs include substitute teachers, volunteers for testing sites and food distribution and nursing home and hospital workers. More information is available here.

On Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday weekend, please, behave as if you have the virus and as if those around you do as well.