COVID-19 Update Sept. 16: Wilton Ticks Up Two Cases, Hospitalizations and Positivity Rate are Up Too

Wilton’s one-day positive COVID-19 case numbers (as of Sept. 15) rose by two, bringing the total cases since the start of the pandemic to 258. The increase means Wilton has seen 10 new cases in the first half of September.

Statewide, the total number of cases passed 55,000, but perhaps more alarming is the rise in the number of hospitalizations–with a one-day increase of seven patients, there are 71 patients now hospitalized in CT with the virus, the highest number in two months.

Also notable, as the Hartford Courant points out, Connecticut’s positivity rate has been above 1.0% for one week.

It's true that our numbers are still lower than those in most other states. But case counts are going up, along with positivity and now hospitalizations too. It may be a blip, or it may be the start of a surge. pic.twitter.com/tD7Zoau58T — Alex Putterman (@AlexPutterman) September 15, 2020

Updates were made to the tri-state travel advisory (CT, NJ, and NY) that requires incoming travelers from states with a significant community spread of COVID-19 to self-quarantine for a 14-day period was updated today: Puerto Rico was added to the list, and six states were removed: California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, and Ohio.

The quarantine applies to any person traveling into Connecticut from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. The list of impacted locations is updated once per week every Tuesday.

However, Gov. Lamont announced Monday that the state will now accept a negative COVID-19 test received in the 72 hours prior to arrival in Connecticut. The new rule goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18.

Wilton Statistics

Total Deaths: 42 (No change since July 19)

September Daily Changes

Aug. 31: 248

Sept. 1: 251

Sept. 2: 250

Sept. 3: 251

Sept. 7: 252

Sept. 8: 254

Sept. 9: 253

Sept. 10: 255

Sept. 13: 256

Sept. 14: 258

Connecticut Data (as of Sept. 14, one-day changes)

Total COVID-19 Cases: 55,031 (+136)

Total COVID-19 Deaths: 4,485 (+0)

Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 71 (+7)

COVID-19 PCR Tests Reported: 1,388,507 (+10,790)

Case Increases by Age Group (one-day changes)

0-9: 1,034 (+8)

10-19: 2,663 (+26)

20-29: 7,710 (+33)

30-39: 8,023 (+20)

40-49: 7,646 (+19)

50-59: 8,972 (+12)

60-69: 7,124 (+16)

70-79: 4,679 (+1)

80+: 7,151 (+1)