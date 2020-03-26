COVID-19 Video Update with Lynne Vanderslice–March 26, 2020

Thursday, March 26, 4 p.m.–Wilton’s First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice spoke with GOOD Morning Wilton today in a video interview and gave a status update on all the preparations the town has made for residents and first responders who become ill and need to be quarantined. Plus she explains what officials expect to happen when the numbers of positive cases rise, and what town leaders want residents to start doing now.

Vanderslice also talks about what is going to happen with this year’s budget process.