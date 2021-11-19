COVID Numbers Tick Upwards in Wilton, County and State; Lamont Recommends Booster Shots for All Adults

The number of COVID cases is creeping upwards again in Wilton, Fairfield County and statewide, prompting officials to remind residents about continuing to take precautions.

In Wilton, the positivity rate has hit above 4% twice in the last week, after maintaining rates hovering around 1% or lower since the middle of October. There have been 14 new cases reported in the last four days — compared to the same number of cases spread out over the prior three weeks.

The Wilton Public School district is reporting new positive COVID cases among students. There are currently four students who are confirmed COVID-positive as well as 26 students quarantining after close contact with someone who is positive.

COVID Act Now has raised the risk level for Fairfield County to from “Medium” (yellow) to “High” (orange).

Statewide, while Wilton is still considered “grey”, the state’s map showing the two-week rolling average number of cases (per 100,000) lags by about a week (as of Nov. 13). Current calculations put Wilton in the state’s “yellow” category. More alarming to officials is the sharp increase in towns that are now in the “red” around Connecticut, almost doubling in one week.

Gov. Ned Lamont has now recommended that all adults seek booster shots, even before the CDC has recommended it. Surrounding states, including New York and Rhode Island have recommended boosters to their residents as well.

“If you’re over 18, go get yourself a booster shot right now if you haven’t had one already,” the governor told the press. “A booster shot will really protect you, your family and our state.”