CT Travel Advisory Revised–Changes to Testing, Quarantining and More

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday that he has signed an executive order revising the guidelines for the travel advisory he enacted earlier this year in Connecticut amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in order to streamline its operations and align with recently modified guidance on the virus from the U.S Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The most significant changes include:

a reduction in days for the period of self-quarantine–from 14 days to 10 days

the ability to test out of quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test result

the addition of the rapid antigen test to the types of testing that is considered acceptable to test out of quarantine

Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, the revised Connecticut COVID-19 Travel Advisory now:

Applies to all travelers – both foreign and domestic – entering Connecticut from any location , except for the neighboring states of New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island; and

, except for the neighboring states of New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island; and Requires all affected travelers to complete the Connecticut Travel Health Form (available at ct.gov/travelform) and self-quarantine for a period of 10 days or until a negative COVID-19 test result.

There will be three exemptions from the requirement to self-quarantine:

Testing alternative exemption : Applicable to any affected traveler who has had a negative test for COVID-19 in the 72 hours prior to their arrival in Connecticut, or subsequent to their arrival in Connecticut, and had submitted such negative test result to the commissioner of the Department of Public Health. This can be either a PCR test or a rapid antigen test.

: Applicable to any affected traveler who has had a negative test for COVID-19 in the 72 hours prior to their arrival in Connecticut, or subsequent to their arrival in Connecticut, and had submitted such negative test result to the commissioner of the Department of Public Health. This can be either a PCR test or a rapid antigen test. Essential worker exemption : Applicable to essential workers traveling for work-related purposes.

: Applicable to essential workers traveling for work-related purposes. Tested positive for COVID-19 exemption: Applicable to an affected traveler who has tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days prior to his or her arrival in Connecticut and has clinically recovered, or has not been symptomatic for a period of 10 days since symptom onset or such positive test if not symptomatic, and has submitted such test result to the commissioner of the Department of Public Health.

“Given the current high rates of COVID-19 throughout the United States and internationally, Connecticut continues to strongly discourage all nonessential, interstate travel at this time as the risks are too severe,” Lamont said. “Visitors to Connecticut and residents returning from any location beyond the immediate region – including New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island – should self-quarantine for a period of 10 days in order to reduce the risk of any further spread of this virus.”

For further information on the Connecticut COVID-19 Travel Advisory, including an extensive list of frequently asked questions (FAQ), visit ct.gov/Coronavirus/travel.