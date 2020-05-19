CT & Wilton COVID-19 Case Numbers May 18–Holding Steady

By the Numbers (May 18)
- Total Wilton cases (as of May 17): 200 (+0)
- Total Wilton fatalities (as of May 17): 37 (+0)
- New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 697
- May 17: 716
- May 16: 618
- May 15: 621
- May 14: 609
- Total CT cases: 38,116
- COVID-19 tests reported: 177,679 (+7,072)
- May 17: 170,607 (+5,852)
- May 16: 164,755 (+8,847)
- May 15: 155,908 (+6,346)
- May 14: 149,562 (+6,619)
- Total People currently hospitalized: 920 (-17)
- May 17: 937 (-57)
- May 16: 994 (-39)
- May 15: 1,033 (-70)
- May 14: 1,103 (-55)
- May 13: 1,158 (-31)
- May 12: 1,189 (-23)
- May 11: 1,212 (-30)
- May 10: 1,242 (-59)
- May 9: 1,301 (-35)
- May 8: 1,336 (-49)
- May 7: 1,385 (-60)
- May 6: 1,445 (-55)
- May 5: 1,500 (+36)
- May 4: 1,464 (-24)
- May 3: 1,488 (-63)
- May 2: 1,551 (-41)
- May 1: 1,592 (-58)
- April 30: 1,650 (-41)
- April 29: 1,691 (-41)
- April 28: 1,732 (-26)
- April 27: 1,758 (-8)
- April 26: 1,766 (-44)
- April 25: 1,810 (-67)
- April 24: 1,877 (-70)
- April 23: 1,947 (-25)
- Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 287 (-12)
- May 17: 299 (-31)
- May 16: 330 (-12)
- May 15: 342 (-20)
- May 14: 362 (-10)
- May 13: 372 (-6)
- May 12: 378 (-6)
- May 11: 384 (-19)
- May 10: 403 (-21)
- May 9: 424 (-15)
- May 8: 439 (-30)
- May 7: 469 (-20)
- May 6: 489 (-30)
- May 5: 519 (+12)
- May 4: 507 (-7)
- May 3: 514 (-11)
- May 2: 525 (-12)
- May 1: 537 (-28)
- April 30: 565 (-26)
- April 29: 591 (-29)
- April 28: 620 (-7)
- April 27: 627 (-8)
- April 26: 635 (-14)
- April 25: 649 (-45)
- April 24: 694 (-36)
- April 23: 730 (-19)
- Total Fairfield County cases: 14,436 (+188)
- May 17: 14,248 (+108)
- May 16: 14,140 (+131)
- May 15: 14,009 (+173)
- May 14: 13,836 (+200)
- Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 3,449 (+41)
- May 17: 3,408 (+69)
- May 16: 3,339 (+54)
- May 15: 3,285 (+66)
- May 14: 3,219 (+94)
- Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,153 (+7)
- May 17: 1,146 (+21)
- May 16: 1,125 (+16)
- May 15: 1,109 (+16)
- May 14: 1,093 (+25)
It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.
Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.