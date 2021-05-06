Announcing: “Dear Madam Vice President” Letter Writing Contest Winners

To honor the historic election of the nation’s first woman as Vice President of the United States, the League of Women Voters, the Wilton Historical Society, the American Legion, and GOOD Morning Wilton recently partnered on an essay contest for Wilton students in grades 3-5.

In addition to celebrating all of Vice President Kamala Harris’ “firsts” — the first woman, the first person of color, and the first Asian-American to hold the office — the essay theme also celebrated this year’s 100th anniversary of women achieving the right to vote, an achievement in which several of Wilton’s own luminaries played important roles.

Students in grades 3-5 attending any Wilton school were invited to submit 50-250 word letters addressed to “Dear Madam Vice President,” and share stories, advice, and wishes. A panel judged the letters anonymously on content, creativity, grammar, and structure.

GOOD Morning Wilton is honored to announce the winners and share their letters here.

First Place Winner: Emily Smith, Grade 4, The Montessori School

Dear Madam Vice President,

My name is Emily Smith and I am a nine-year-old girl writing to you from Wilton, CT. Congratulations! I am so glad there is finally a woman Vice President of the United States. You represent so many young girls, including me. You show us it’s important to follow our dreams.

I wanted to share some advice that I hope helps you in your new role. Talk to girls, tell them to be brave, and that they have different strengths than others. You can use your position to help these causes and fight for women’s rights!

Currently, I am a participant in the Ms. President Program. This program is helping girls stand up for themselves and become leaders. I want to make a change and need your help. I have noticed, at my school, that some of my peers do not respect the rights of others. I have seen people not pick me and my friends for sports because they judge us by our appearances. It is not a nice way to treat others and I want it to stop. Do you have advice on how I can make a change? I hope to hear from you.

My other hopes and wishes are that people start realizing girls can contribute to many things and be fantastic leaders. I hope girls are standing up for themselves. Finally, I hope to be courageous enough to make all my dreams and wishes come true!

Sincerely,

Emily Reagan Smith

Second place winner: Gopika Kaimal, Grade 5, Cider Mill School

Dear Madam Vice President,

Congratulations on your recent election as the first woman Vice President of the United States. It is a historic achievement that will inspire girls like myself.

Your achievement shows young girls around the world that they can be leaders. It took over 100 years to elect a female Vice President since women first got the right to vote. This was a huge step forward for women’s rights, but as we now know, it takes more than just laws and policies to bring real change. Statistics show that only a quarter of mayors are women (Rutgers University). Only a third of federal judges are women (Washington Post). Only eight states have women governors (Ballotpedia). Why are there so few women in public office?

Many people still believe that women are incapable of governing our country. We need a mindset change. To achieve that, the world needs to see more examples like you.

Living in Wilton, we are lucky to have a First Selectwoman. Unfortunately, this is very rare. We need female leaders in schools, and as mayors, judges, and governors. We need women leaders in technology, science, and engineering. Young girls need to see more role models in both their community and at the national level.

Watching someone like me become Vice President has made me hopeful for the future, and inspires me to become a leader.

Thank you for everything that you are doing for our country.

Sincerely,

Gopika Kaimal

Honorable Mentions

Elizabeth Ling Lee, Grade 5, Cider Mill School

Dear Madam Vice President,

I would like to affirm that it’s exceptionally inspiring that you are the first woman Black, Asian, Vice President. Nevertheless, I would like to discuss the LGBTQ+ community. The LGBTQ+ community is critically undermined. We should begin educating people that being LGBTQ+ is okay. A teacher previously said that marriage consists of a husband and a wife. That bothered me. What if they were LGBTQ+? Even in all of the Disney films none of the princesses or princes are LGBTQ+. There are not numerous examples today that show that being LGBTQ+ is considerable. I believe it is profoundly encouraging that Biden’s cabinet consists of LGBTQ+ people nonetheless, how would kids my age even know that? Our guardians taught us that one day we will marry someone the opposing gender as us. We were raised to be a girl or boy. And to think that would never change, or couldn’t change our gender. We were raised to be straight, not LGBTQ+. We should have dignity in being trans, Lesbian, Pan, queer, bi, Non-Binary, or gay. We should attest and acknowledge that it is okay to be ourselves. Please further proceed to accommodate this noble cause.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth

Siobhan Reilly, Grade 4, Cider Mill School

Dear Madame Vice President Kamala Harris,

My name is Siobhan Reilly. I’m in 4th grade at Cider Mill School in Wilton. I consider myself a writer and I mostly write fantasy. Writing a letter to a vice president is kind of hard. Speaking of fantasy, it’s no longer a fantasy that there is a woman vice president!

While you are in office, please stay focused on the environment. I love nature and I’m always exploring so I want you to make sure we keep the planet clean. I was watching “60 Minutes” and Bill Gates was saying that we need to shrink our carbon footprints if we want to save the planet.

In conclusion, I feel that my future is bright with you as the United States vice president and my final wish to you is to stay confident no matter what drags you down. I have a strategy I use when I’m feeling down called 4-7-8. You inhale for 4 seconds, then hold your breath for 7 seconds and finally exhale for 8 seconds. Do this a couple of times and you should feel calm!

Sincerely,

Siobhan Reilly

Simran Soin, Grade 5, Cider Mill School

Dear Madam Vice President,

Congratulations for being the first woman to be elected Vice President of the USA.

My name is Simran Soin, Simy for short. I was born in Jaipur, India. I now live in Wilton, CT with my parents. I am 11 years old. I love to dance and play with my friends and I am a Junior Girl Scout. I think that you make an amazing Vice President and I actually have a book about you. It is a Rebel Girls book, which I think you are.

Someday I hope to do great things like you. If I were to give you one piece of advice it would be to give kids who are less fortunate than us a Library card so that they could go to the library and check out a book or look at a computer. I think that would be a dream for kids because although we now spend a lot of time on computers now many kids and adults love to read.

My one wish would be to be able to meet you in Washington, DC or if you visit Wilton.

Thank you for being an inspiration and all the best for your tenure as vice president.

Thank you,

Simran