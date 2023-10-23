Waveny/Visiting Nurse and Hospice is offering drive-through flu vaccine clinics at its 22 Danbury Rd. location on Thursday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Nov. 2

The clinics are scheduled to run from 2-4:30 p.m. with no need to get out of the car. A registered nurse will greet each car, making it easy for someone with mobility issues. 

The vaccines administered are regular quadrivalent and adjuvanted doses for people over 65 years of age. 

Waveny/Visiting Nurse and Hospice is also offering a homebound flu vaccine program for people who qualify. For more information, reach out to Christine Burns at 203.762.8958, ext. 312 for more details. 

Waveny/Visiting Nurse will bill directly to Medicare, Aetna Managed Care Medicare and Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield. 

For more information on the clinics, visit the Visiting Nurse website

Leave a comment

IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.