Waveny/Visiting Nurse and Hospice is offering drive-through flu vaccine clinics at its 22 Danbury Rd. location on Thursday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Nov. 2.

The clinics are scheduled to run from 2-4:30 p.m. with no need to get out of the car. A registered nurse will greet each car, making it easy for someone with mobility issues.

The vaccines administered are regular quadrivalent and adjuvanted doses for people over 65 years of age.

Waveny/Visiting Nurse and Hospice is also offering a homebound flu vaccine program for people who qualify. For more information, reach out to Christine Burns at 203.762.8958, ext. 312 for more details.

Waveny/Visiting Nurse will bill directly to Medicare, Aetna Managed Care Medicare and Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

For more information on the clinics, visit the Visiting Nurse website.