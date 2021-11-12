Drum Hill DAR and Wilton Garden Club Build “Never Forget Garden” at Hillside Cemetery

The Drum Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution commemorated Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, with a groundbreaking and dedication of a “Never Forget Garden,” in recognition of the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The contemplative garden will be located at Wilton’s historic Hillside Cemetery (165 Ridgefield Rd.) and will be created in conjunction with the Wilton Garden Club, which is also celebrating its own 100th anniversary.

The garden is intended to be a memorial to honor all veterans, first responders, and their families, as the Drum Hill officials have said, “now and for all time.” The 20-foot circular garden will sit at the top of the cemetery, nestled between the junction of two roads, at a quiet and reflective spot. The professionally designed garden will include seating for meditation, distinctive trees, unique plantings, and white rose bushes.

Robert B. Martin, Jr., President of the American Rose Society, explained why the white rose was chosen as the official flower of the Never Forget Garden.

“On Oct. 22, 1921, four unknown servicemen were exhumed from four World War I American battlefield cemeteries in France and taken the following day to the city hall of Chalons-en-Champagnes, France where they were draped with American Flags. U.S. Army Sergeant Edward Younger, who had been selected as one of the pallbearers, was handed a bouquet of white roses and ordered: ‘You will take these flowers, proceed to the chapel, and place the bouquet on one of the four caskets resting there. The one you select will be the Unknown Soldier.’ After kneeling in prayer, Sergeant Younger stood and circled the caskets three times, touching each casket. He then saluted and placed the flowers on the second casket to his right. The roses remained on the coffin throughout the journey home and were buried with the unknown soldier at Arlington National Cemetery along with some soil taken from France.”

During Thursday’s ceremony at Hillside, Never Forget Garden co-chair Nan Merolla of the Wilton Garden Club presented a bouquet of 11 white roses and white Baby’s Breath — white roses to symbolize the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the date and hour of Armistice Day at the end of World War I, and the date and hour the Unknown Soldier was laid to rest; and white Baby’s Breath to emulate falling snow.

Drum Hill will oversee the care of the garden for two years, after which it will be turned back to Hillside in perpetuity.

The Wilton garden is part of the nationwide Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden effort, encouraging the planting of gardens as a visual way to represent America’s unwavering commitment to recognize, remember, and honor its veterans, many of whom have continued to serve as first responders, and their families now and for many years to come.

Drum Hill Regent and project co-chair Lee Ann Schneider said the chapter hopes the wider Wilton community will support the Never Forget Garden. The chapter is asking people to consider a tax-deductible donation to help fund the project.

Organizers have created giving levels:

Laurel, for Honor: $50-$99

Cedar, for Healing: $100-$249

Forget Me Nots, for Love: $250-$499

Poppies, for Remembrance: $500-$999

White Rose, for Sacrifice: $1,000 and above +

Donations by check, made to “Drum Hill DAR,” can be mailed to:

NEVER FORGET GARDEN Project

P.O. Box 394

Wilton, CT 06897

Credit Card contributions can be made on the DAR Drum Hill Chapter website.

Email the chapter for more information.