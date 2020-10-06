Election 2020 Endorsements–Sept. 29-Oct. 5

GOOD Morning Wilton publishes endorsements received by the candidates. This information has been compiled from press releases sent by the campaigns or endorsement letters sent to GMW by public officials/organizations. These are not endorsements from GOODMorningWilton.com. To learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies, click here.

American Federation of Teachers CT Endorses Stephanie Thomas

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) has endorsed Stephanie Thomas (D) to represent the 143rd House District. With her long-time commitment to the public sector and her focus on education and healthcare, Thomas exemplifies the values for which AFT advocates and works every day.

“The decision to endorse your candidacy was made because of your commitment to working families and advocating for issues that are important to AFT Connecticut’s members. Clearly, this election is very important to the people of Connecticut. We need strong leadership that will help turn this State around and your election is a critical part of this,” said Teri Merisotis, the legislative advocate of AFT Connecticut.

With the pandemic wreaking havoc on both our healthcare and educational systems, Thomas has made access, safety, and affordability in both these sectors a top priority of her campaign. While keeping pressure on insurance and drug companies, Thomas notes, “healthcare must be affordable and accessible for everyone, at your doctor’s office, but also at your therapist’s office. Mental health has long been neglected, but we cannot afford to let the mental health impacts of this crisis go unaddressed.” Recognizing the value of a well-run public school system for students and the community alike, Thomas says, “I would not be where I am today without the benefit of a strong public school education. We have some of the best schools in Connecticut and I will advocate for the funding that our district needs to educate all of our students during these challenging times while keeping school workers safe.”

AFT Connecticut represents over 30,000 workers in the public and private sectors including teachers, school-related personnel (including paraprofessionals), state employees, healthcare workers, and higher education faculty and staff.