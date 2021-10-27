ELECTION 2021: Meet the Candidate — Kim Healy, Board of Selectmen

Bio

Kim Healy is a 13-year Wilton resident, after moving from Rowayton where she had lived since 1994. Kim has had extensive volunteer leadership in Wilton, including Minks to Sinks (currently co-chair), Wilton Library (treasurer, chair of the Finance Committee and member of Executive Committee), Wilton Youth Council (treasurer) and WYC Project 2022 (currently treasurer). Kim also is a volunteer tax preparer for AARP, providing necessary assistance to those of low-income and seniors. She was appointed by the Board of Selectmen to Wilton’s Conservation Commission.

Kim and her husband, Mike, a native of Ireland, have four children, 24-year-old boy/girl twins, and 17- and 15-year-old sons. She also has two dogs and a cat. Professionally, Kim was an auditor with PwC and a CPA.

Op-Ed

My name is Kim Healy, and I am running to represent Wilton as a member of the Board of Selectmen.

My husband and I moved to Wilton in 2008 with our four children for the great schools, low crime, and bucolic surroundings. We both grew up in small towns where most people knew and looked out for each other. That is what we wanted when we looked for a place to build our house and raise our children. We found that in Wilton and we have made wonderful friends for life here.

I am an engaged, proud member of our incredible town of Wilton. I have been an active volunteer locally in many organizations since leaving my professional career. I am currently an appointed member of the Wilton Conservation Commission and co-chair of Minks to Sinks. I just completed six years on the Board of the Wilton Library Association, where I served as treasurer, chair of the Finance Committee, and a member of the Executive Committee for most of the six years. I am a volunteer tax preparer for retired and low-income individuals thru AARP, and I am also active in other wonderful organizations: Wilton Youth Council, Project 2022, 100 Women Who Care and Our Lady of Fatima Parish, to name a few. Each of these serves the needs of people in our area.

Professionally, I am a former auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers and a CPA. I have extensive budgeting and tax experience. As a resident, I understand the obligation to keep, maintain, and improve essential services while balancing the need to watch our “bottom line.” I have neighbors who are retired and on fixed incomes. I understand the pressures on them and their need for an advocate who will plan and help them protect what we have built.

I value accountability, transparency and smart, efficient and responsible governance. I have a long history of working collaboratively to enable positive outcomes and progress.

My campaign is centered around preserving and promoting Wilton’s independent decision-making and maintaining local control of our schools and planning and zoning. I believe that Wilton is at our best when we are empowered to serve our community. We have seen the financial pressures at the state level, more so over the last few years due to fiscal mismanagement, resulting in state bureaucrats searching for new ways to push their obligations down to the town level. I have been following various bills closely and if elected, I will ensure that Wilton residents are aware of what is being proposed and how it would affect us. Just like when so many Wiltonians banded together with ‘Hands off our Schools,’ we may need to organize and advocate for ourselves again in the future.

I will cultivate Wilton’s economy by supporting our local businesses. We need to promote Wilton as a superb place both to live and work, which will help our business community thrive and expand our commercial tax base.

I support our local law enforcement, which fosters a safe, thriving community where all Wiltonians share a sense of belonging and well-being. As the daughter and sister of retired police officers, I know first-hand the dedication to serving the community that our police feel for those they are entrusted to protect.

Wilton is a leader in environmental sustainability and green, open space, but I know we can do better. I will continue the recent successes in renewable energy and supporting continued innovation. In the recent past, I supported the installation of solar panels at the Wilton Library as well as the ‘Back the Track’ initiative, which replaced the high school stadium track with a more environmentally friendly product. I also want to continue finding solutions for recycling in town like the recent glass recycling program at the transfer station. I will continue to invest in and support properly maintaining our natural resources such as Ambler Farm, Schenck’s Island, and Merwin Meadows.

My top priority is to ensure that Wilton remains a safe and nurturing environment for all of our residents.

Wilton is at its best when everyone participates. Please vote on Nov. 2 and remind your friends and neighbors to do the same. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions: via email. I would be happy to meet you.

Thank you for your support, and your vote.