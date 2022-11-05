ELECTION 2022: Meet the Candidate — Ceci Maher for State Senate 26th District [Op-Ed & VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Bio

Ceci Maher was the first national executive director of the Horizons Student Enrichment Program, working to increase access to education for all students; CEO of Person-to-Person, expanding their programs to serve food for 25,000 people annually in Fairfield County; and executive director of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, making classrooms safer from gun violence.

Ceci grew up in Stamford and has lived in Wilton since 1988, where she raised her two children. She has served on the Wilton Board of Finance, Wilton Library Board, the Family and Children’s Agency Auxiliary, Wilton A Better Chance, Circle of Care, the Wilton Historical Society, and Social Venture Partners (SVP).

In the State Senate, Ceci will work to prevent gun violence, protect reproductive rights, and lower costs for Connecticut residents.

Full Candidate Interview

Op-Ed

On Nov. 8, voters in the 26th District will choose between two different records and two different visions for the future.

My vision is civility, collaboration, and Connecticut values. Our towns are made up of people from differing perspectives, experiences, and political beliefs – our communities have always been at their best when we cooperate and meet each other where we are, even if we don’t agree on everything.

This is how I’ve worked my whole career: treating everyone with respect and creating consensus. This has allowed me to raise tens of millions of dollars for work that matters and deliver results that meaningfully improve the lives of people in our district. I also happen to believe this is how our local politics should work in order to keep our communities thriving.

My opponent’s vision borrows heavily from issues that make the national news. But party talking points aren’t what most of us think about when we’re doing school dropoff, in our commute, or running our small businesses. We’re thinking about traffic snarls and safety, the school programs that nurture our kids, and the community that will sustain our livelihoods.

Case in point: My opponent’s rallying cry is “local control,” a talking point that stokes fear of state takeovers of our schools. But Connecticut has always had a proud New England tradition of local governance: parents volunteer in our classrooms, serve in the PTA, and on the Board of Education.

Leaders should foster positive, engaged participation in communities and democracies that make our towns such wonderful places to live. My approach will never be one of fear and division. It will always be one of vision and opportunity.

Although my opponent has painted a dark view of our state’s financial future, the reality looks much brighter. When the pandemic hit and families left New York looking for great schools, quality health care, and a beautiful place to live, they found what many of us already knew — a Connecticut full of promise.

We owe it to ourselves — new residents and old — to make the most of this confidence.

Economy: Let’s make our state more competitive so we continue to attract dynamic businesses such as biotech, fintech, and advanced manufacturing. Governor Lamont has worked to make life more affordable by passing the biggest middle-income tax cut in our state’s history, cutting the gas tax, and paying down pension debt. We’ve invested hundreds of millions of dollars in education, childcare, healthcare, and infrastructure. I’ll continue to build on this solid foundation.

School safety: I’ll work to make school and community safety a priority. Every day I’m at people’s doors, talking to moms and dads who tell me they wake up worried. My opponent has said we’ve gone too far on our gun laws and has voted for higher magazine limits. I think we have not gone far enough, and I will work to strengthen our gun safety laws. I’m proud to be endorsed by CT Against Gun Violence and awarded the Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate distinction.

Environment: Rising temperatures, devastating weather events, and severe water emergencies are already changing our district and state. We have a responsibility to meet the moment, including modernizing our transportation sector, helping to eliminate 38% of carbon emissions. I’m honored to be endorsed by CT League of Conservation Voters and Sierra Club of Connecticut. We won’t get a second chance to get this right.

Choice: I stand for a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body and her health care. If the past year taught us anything, it’s that there’s no such thing as “settled law;” that’s what certain Supreme Court justices said before overturning established precedent. In the past handful of sessions, Connecticut Republicans have tried more than thirty times to undermine reproductive choice. I’m proud to be the only candidate endorsed by Planned Parenthood and the National Organization for Women.

Love: I support the LGBTQIA+ community and will fight to protect marriage equality and defend equal rights in all aspects of our lives. My opponent voted against expanding our state’s anti-discrimination laws to include gender identity and expression (H.B. 6599). I believe everyone should have the dignity, safety, and protection necessary to live their fullest selves.

I’m running for State Senate because I understand our issues. I’ve raised my family here, I’ve volunteered next to you at book drives and PTA meetings, and I’ve worked hand-in-hand with our elected officials to make our lives better. I want to carry on the practice of service to our communities: children, parents, students, and seniors. Let’s reset the conversation and focus on what we need to stand up for and what we can do together. On Nov. 8, Connecticut’s future is in your hands. I ask for your vote. Let’s build it together.

Video Clips — Interview Questions

Q1: What sets you apart from your opponent?

Q2: What’s your approach to state economics?

Q3: Campaign scare tactics — local control/regionalization vs. pro-choice/abortion

Q4: Affordable housing, 8-30g, development and 19 Cannon Rd./Cannondale Sewer extension

Q5: Diversity, equity and inclusion; school curriculum and parent involvement

Q6: Accusations of temperament issues and not working well with others

Q7: Early voting amendment

Q8: Voter and election fraud

Q9: Was there anti-catholic bias in a letter to the editor?

Q10: What do you want voters to know about you?